Vancouverites Share Dating Deal Breakers That Only Locals Will Understand & They're So Real
"She's a 10 but wants to line up at Jam Cafe."
The people of Vancouver Reddit are calling out all of the red flags that would make a budding relationship come to a halt — no matter how perfect it was otherwise.
The classic question was posed: "They are a 10 but..." and Vancouver locals were left to answer, West Coast-style. Everything from SkyTrain etiquette to neighbourhood pronunciations was roasted.
You'll want to take some notes because these things might turn some people away, big time.
Know your pronunciations
Classic Vancouver debates were brought to the surface. "They're a 10 but call it Uncle Faiths instead of Uncle Fatih's," one person wrote.
Let's be honest — we've all made that mistake once or twice... right?
Location pronunciations were also a hot topic.
The brunch lineup at Jam Cafe has probably caused break-ups
What's a Sunday stroll without getting a glimpse of the painfully long lineup outside of Jame Cafe?
@allyandnik
Jam Cafe is a must go when you’re in Vancouver! Everything is always delicious 😍 #jamcafe #vancouverfood #vancouverfoodie #couplegoals #dateideas #relationshipgoals
Dare you try to wait it out? One person on Reddit said it was a hard-no for them.
The SkyTrain has its own set of rules
Picture this: You're on a first date and everything is going great, but as you walk towards the SkyTrain they do something unforgivable...
Or even worse...
At what point do you pretend not to know them?
Public transit etiquette extended to buses too.
Driving in the city is a whole other thing
There are the classic road rules — and then there are Vancouver road rules.
Anyone who was in the city this winter feels this one so hard.
There's also some unique obstacles in the city.
If you know, you know.
\u201cHey @CityofVancouver\u2069 this is second incident I\u2019ve seen caused by these useless \u2018slow street\u2019 barricades installed last month. They don\u2019t slow down traffic; they cause crashes and traffic chaos.\u201d— Jill Bennett (@Jill Bennett) 1679612045
"Leave no trace" is hot
Out for a hike? Follow the cardinal rule and LEAVE NO TRACE.
Don't confuse Vancouver for Toronto
Get one thing clear – these cities like to be different.
If you're from Ontario, you might want to chill it on the weird brags.
Happy dating!