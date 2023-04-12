vancouver reddit

Vancouverites Share Dating Deal Breakers That Only Locals Will Understand & They're So Real

"She's a 10 but wants to line up at Jam Cafe."

Western Canada Editor
Couple on a bench in Vancouver.

Denys Kuvaiev | Dreamstime

The people of Vancouver Reddit are calling out all of the red flags that would make a budding relationship come to a halt — no matter how perfect it was otherwise.

The classic question was posed: "They are a 10 but..." and Vancouver locals were left to answer, West Coast-style. Everything from SkyTrain etiquette to neighbourhood pronunciations was roasted.

You'll want to take some notes because these things might turn some people away, big time.

Know your pronunciations

Classic Vancouver debates were brought to the surface. "They're a 10 but call it Uncle Faiths instead of Uncle Fatih's," one person wrote.

Let's be honest — we've all made that mistake once or twice... right?

Location pronunciations were also a hot topic.

The brunch lineup at Jam Cafe has probably caused break-ups

What's a Sunday stroll without getting a glimpse of the painfully long lineup outside of Jame Cafe?

@allyandnik

Jam Cafe is a must go when you’re in Vancouver! Everything is always delicious 😍 #jamcafe #vancouverfood #vancouverfoodie #couplegoals #dateideas #relationshipgoals

Dare you try to wait it out? One person on Reddit said it was a hard-no for them.

The SkyTrain has its own set of rules

Picture this: You're on a first date and everything is going great, but as you walk towards the SkyTrain they do something unforgivable...

Or even worse...

At what point do you pretend not to know them?

Public transit etiquette extended to buses too.

Driving in the city is a whole other thing

There are the classic road rules — and then there are Vancouver road rules.

Anyone who was in the city this winter feels this one so hard.

There's also some unique obstacles in the city.

If you know, you know.

"Leave no trace" is hot

Out for a hike? Follow the cardinal rule and LEAVE NO TRACE.

Don't confuse Vancouver for Toronto

Get one thing clear – these cities like to be different.

If you're from Ontario, you might want to chill it on the weird brags.

Happy dating!

Morgan Leet
Western Canada Editor
Morgan Leet is the Western Canada Editor for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on interprovincial travel, and is based in Vancouver.
