Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Back In Canada & There Are New Holiday Cups For 2022
Get into the festive spirit! ☕🎄
Starbucks holiday drinks are coming back in Canada and you'll be able to get festive lattes in new holiday cups to celebrate the season!
Starting on Thursday, November 3, holiday drinks officially return to the Starbucks menu and holiday treats — Cranberry Bliss Bar, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Gingerbread Loaf and Snowman Cookie — will also be available once again.
2022 marks 25 years of holiday cups at Starbucks and new designs for the festive season are being introduced this year.
All of the cups are designed to look as if they're covered in holiday gift wrap and they each have gift tags so you can write someone's name on it and gift them a drink!
Starbucks holiday cups Gift Wrapped Magic, Frosted Sparkle, Ornament Wonder and Cozy Evergreen.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
On the Gift Wrapped Magic holiday cup, there's a green and red design with the Starbucks wordmark wrapping around the cup like a wrapped gift.
Frosted Sparkle features stars and twinkles on a green cup that looks like it's frosted over.
On the Ornament Wonder holiday cup, festive icons — including trees and stars — cover the cup-like gift wrap.
Then, Cozy Evergreen is a red cup with white trees in a geometric pattern that's reminiscent of snow-covered evergreen trees on a winter day.
What are the Starbucks holiday drinks?
Starbucks' Caramel Brûlé Latte. Centre: Chestnut Praline Latte. Right: Peppermint Mocha.
Returning for a second season, the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte that was first introduced last year combines sugar cookie syrup, blonde espresso and oat beverage. It's topped with festive red and green sprinkles.
You can also get the classic Peppermint Mocha which is made with espresso, steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce and peppermint-flavoured syrup. Then, it's finished with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls on top.
The Irish Cream Cold Brew is also available and the drink is made with Starbucks Cold Brew, Irish Cream syrup, vanilla sweet cream foam and cocoa powder.
The Irish Cream Americano is back again and it's Canadian exclusive! This holiday drink is made with espresso and Irish Cream syrup then topped with hot water and steamed milk. Plus, there's a light sprinkle of cocoa.
Starbucks' holiday menu features the Chestnut Praline Latte which combines espresso, steamed milk and the flavours of caramelized chestnuts and spices. It's topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.
Also, you can get the Caramel Brûlé Latte. It features espresso, steamed milk, caramel brûle sauce, whipped cream and caramel brûlé topping.