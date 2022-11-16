Tim Hortons' Holiday Menu In Canada Is Different From The US & We're Missing Out On Peppermint
Americans are getting a peppermint overload this year!
The Tim Hortons holiday menu in Canada has been revealed and it's so different than the one in the U.S., which is overloaded with peppermint!
As of November 16, 2022, you can get seasonal drinks and treats for a limited time at Tim Hortons locations across Canada and the U.S. that come in festive cups and packages.
The holiday cups in both countries have four designs — snowman, wreath, snowglobe and Christmas sweater — and the baked goods boxes have Christmas tree ornaments on them.
If you're wondering what's on the holiday menu this year in Canada and the U.S., here's what you need to know!
What is the Tim Hortons holiday menu in Canada?
Tim Hortons has revamped the holiday menu in Canada this year with new festive drinks and seasonal treats.
At locations across the country, you can get the Gingerbread Oat Latte, Candy Cane Hot Chocolate, Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate, Candy Cane Iced Capp, Roasted Hazelnut Cold Brew and Mocha Latte.
Also, the baked goods on the menu this year are the Gingerbread Chocolate Dream Donut, Chocolate Fudge Pretzel Dream Donut, Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin and Filled Sugar Cookie.
What is the Tim Hortons holiday menu in the US?
The Tim Hortons holiday menu in the U.S. is pretty different compared to what's offered in Canada and it's full of festive peppermint flavours.
You can get the Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha Latte and Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew.
Every holiday drink is peppermint flavoured in the U.S. while Canada only has a few candy cane-flavoured beverages!
If you want to get a seasonal treat, Tim Hortons is bringing back the Holiday Tree Donut to American locations.
It's a yeast tree-shaped donut that's filled with Venetian cream and topped with green fondant and sprinkles.
Is the peppermint-filled Tim Hortons holiday menu in the U.S. worth a trip across the border?