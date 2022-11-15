I Grew Up In A Border City & Here Are 8 Things I Miss About Being Close To The States
It has the best of both worlds.🇨🇦🇺🇸
I'm a proud Canadian but there are so many perks to living near the United States that make me sometimes miss border city life.
I moved to Ottawa from Windsor, Ontario a few years ago and while it came with a lot of pros there are certain things the capital city just cannot offer.
I grew up less than 20 minutes from the Detroit border and it was so easy to pop over to the States, whether it be for an international flight, a major sporting event or just a meal.
I love the city of Detroit and have some pride when it comes to how the city has grown and improved since I was a kid. Despite not being in my country, it feels like it is part of my hometown and here are eight things I miss about living so close to its border.
Proximity to a major airport
Passenger shuttle in the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
While you may be surprised to learn that Windsor, Ontario has its own airport, the real flex is being so close to the mega travel hub that is the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. According to its website, there are over 140 non-stop destinations and I definitely took advantage of some while I was living in Windsor.
Flying directly to a destination without layovers saves so much time and hassle, the Ottawa airport simply doesn't have the same options by comparison. Over the years, I have flown directly from Detroit to a variety of spots like Cancun, Mexico; Dallas, Texas and even Shanghai, China.
American radio stations
I did not realize how much I listened to and enjoyed Detroit radio stations until I moved to Ottawa from Windsor. I got extra radio station options by having both cities' playlists. Whereas when you live in Ottawa, the additional stations are all in French, which I don't speak.
The American stations also play different songs since the country's top lists often differ slightly from Canada's. The party beats and mixes that I would find on Friday and Saturday nights were a great way to get ready for whatever the evening had planned.
American sporting events
Megan and friends at a Detroit Tigers baseball game.
My favourite sports teams are all from Detroit including the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, sorry not sorry. These teams were the closest ones to go watch and the games held a lot of energy. There is even a tunnel bus that goes from downtown Windsor to downtown Detroit and, for less than $10 Canadian, I'd be across the border mere steps away from the sporting event, in no time.
Detroit also has an epic downtown sports hub and baseball, football and hockey stadiums are all within walking distance from each other. Themed sports bars and restaurants are conveniently scattered throughout the area as well.
You may think the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadians have the biggest rivalry, but you won't see a hockey arena with a 50/50 split of jerseys like you will at a game between the Red Wings and the Maple Leafs.
Shopping adventures
Detroit has a number of large shopping malls and streets full of shops, especially compared to Windsor. Heading over to the States for a day of shopping was something of a norm. My family and I would often go before the new school year or Christmas for example, I even bought my prom dress in Detroit all those years ago.
Instead of a weekday errand that had to be done, going shopping was a full adventure complete with planned food stops. It was great to take advantage of the proximity to American stores and my parents also liked filling up the car with cheaper gas on the way home.
Concert and show options
Megan holding tickets at Taylor Swift's Red tour concert in Detroit, Michigan.
It feels like every popular band and artist stops in the city of Detroit during their tour. I have seen tons of concerts in Detroit over the years including Pink, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Blink 182 and Taylor Swift. I recently checked the upcoming tour dates for Taylor Swift's Eras tour and while there are no Canadian stops yet, a Detroit show is planned.
Detroit has tons of unique venues too and while Ottawa has its share of concerts, they're less frequent and usually held during Bluesfest or at the Canadian Tire Centre, that's it. I miss the simple fact of knowing I could go see any touring artist I wanted, without having to travel hours away.
Big city amenities but small city living
Ottawa is a large city, both geographically and population-wise and I still find the traffic and distances that come along with that overwhelming. On the other hand, Windsor is relatively small and even when I visit now, I can get anywhere I need to in the city in 20 minutes or less. Traffic isn't hectic or overwhelming and it's surrounded by farm fields making it easy to go for a leisurely drive.
It's also easy to get to Detroit, so you can take advantage of many big city amenities including shopping, restaurants, events and even career opportunities. So in Windsor, you get many perks of living in a major city but can choose the quieter life when you want, plus you're not paying those big city rent prices.
More restaurant options
One of the restaurants I miss visiting since moving out of Windsor is a Mexican spot called Mexican Town in Detroit's Mexicantown area. It felt like walking the streets of Mexico in this small neighbourhood which features a number of different Mexican restaurants.
It was always my family's go-to spot for some flaming cheese and fresh tortilla chips on the way home from our latest Detroit adventure. Living in a border city opens up your options for so many things including tasty places to eat.
Mild weather
Living in a city that borders the United States means you're in the more Southern parts of Canada. This is especially true in Windsor, which actually dips just below Detroit. Checking my weather app and comparing Windsor and Ottawa can be upsetting as often it's 10 degrees Celsius colder in Ottawa. It's also painful to be on a video call with a Windsor friend and see that it's still light outside at 5 p.m. when the sun has fully set in Ottawa.
I never really understood what winters were until I moved to the capital, where I suddenly had to get winter tires for my car and wear a toque just to take out the recycling. Brrr.