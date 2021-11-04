Trending Tags

I Tried The New Starbucks Holiday Drink & It's Actually Worth The $5 (PHOTOS)

I thought it would taste fake, but it was surprisingly legit!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

There is a new Starbucks holiday drink on the menu this year and I got an exclusive first taste of the festive latte.

The holiday menu at Starbucks is available across Canada as of November 4 and here's everything you need to know about the new Sugar Cookie Oat Latte!

What is the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte?

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Along with holiday favourites like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brûlé Latte, you can also get the new Sugar Cookie Oat Latte throughout the season this year.

It's a non-dairy drink that's made with blonde espresso, sugar cookie syrup and oat beverage then topped with festive red and green sprinkles. This new seasonal drink comes both hot and iced.

Prices of the drink vary across the country and the grande size ranges from $5.25 to $5.65.

The Sugar Cookie Oat Latte is the first plant-based holiday coffee beverage that Starbucks has ever had on the menu.

How does the hot Sugar Cookie Oat Latte taste?

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

To start off, it has quite an enticing aroma of vanilla, sugar and spice that just feels like the holidays.

The taste isn't too sweet, though, which might be a plus for anyone who isn't into very sweet coffee.

Before trying it, I expected the latte to have a fake sugar cookie taste but it was surprisingly real and authentic.

The drink has a good balance between the strength of the espresso and the sweetness of the cookie flavours.

If you're skeptical about trying a non-dairy drink, fear not! I wouldn't have been able to tell this was a non-dairy drink if I wasn't told it was because the taste isn't drastically different at all.

In my opinion, the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte is a must-try this year and the hot version of the drink really fits with the holiday vibe but that doesn't mean you should count out the iced version!

How does the iced Sugar Cookie Oat Latte taste?

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You might not think a holiday drink could work as a cold beverage but the iced Sugar Cookie Oat Latte is actually pretty good.

It has a nice vanilla aroma and just like the hot version, it doesn't have too sweet of a taste.

Again, the oat beverage isn't overpowering so you don't have to worry about it tasting different if you've never had a non-dairy drink before.

With the iced version, there's also a nice holiday spice aftertaste, which is an added bonus.

For anyone who's brave enough to have iced beverages in a freezing cold Canadian winter and also loves festive flavours, this has the potential to become a new favourite holiday drink.

Even though this one is really tasty, the hot Sugar Cookie Oat Latte is the winner in my book!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

