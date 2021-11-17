Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Deals
starbucks

Starbucks Canada Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Holiday Cups & Here's How To Get One

Fa la la la la, la la la LATTE! ☕

Starbucks Canada Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Holiday Cups & Here's How To Get One
Lisa Belmonte | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are many things to love about this time of year and Starbucks' holiday drink menu is certainly one of them.

The menu launched at Starbucks locations across Canada on November 4, and tomorrow, November 18, you can finally get a FREE reusable red holiday cup.*

Those who order a handcrafted fall or holiday beverage like the new Sugar Cookie Oat Latte on November 18 can score a free limited-edition cup at participating locations. You can order in cafes, in the drive-thru, through the Starbucks app or via delivery on Uber Eats to get your cup.

Keep in mind that quantities are limited, so if you really want one, you should place an order sooner rather than later.

Find It On STARBUCKS CANADA

*This article has been updated.

From Your Site Articles

The Tim Hortons Holiday Menu Is Out Now & Classic Festive Drinks Are Back

You can sip on holiday favourites in the new Christmas-themed cups! 🎄

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Tim Hortons | CNW Group

It's that time of year again and the Tim Hortons holiday menu is out now with seasonal drinks and baked goods along with new festive cups!

All of the holiday menu items including hot beverages and baked goods will be available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada starting on November 12.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Taylor Swift's Favourite Starbucks Drink At Locations In Canada Right Now

Calling all of the "Starbucks Lovers" out there! ☕

taylorswift | TikTok

A new collab between Taylor Swift and Starbucks means you can get the famous singer's favourite drink at locations across Canada.

Swift has teamed up with the coffee chain to offer her go-to drink in celebration of red cup season at Starbucks and the release of her new album Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12.

Keep Reading Show less

Starbucks & Tim Hortons Are Offering Free Coffee On Remembrance Day To Veterans In Canada

Those who are currently serving can also get free coffee!

@canadaremembers | Instagram, @timhortons | Instagram

To honour those who served and are currently serving, Starbucks and Tim Hortons are commemorating Remembrance Day by offering free coffee.

Veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members will be able to go to locations all over Canada on November 11 and be treated to a hot drink but the two coffee chains have slight differences to their offers.

Keep Reading Show less

I Tried The New Starbucks Holiday Drink & It's Actually Worth The $5 (PHOTOS)

I thought it would taste fake, but it was surprisingly legit!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

There is a new Starbucks holiday drink on the menu this year and I got an exclusive first taste of the festive latte.

The holiday menu at Starbucks is available across Canada as of November 4 and here's everything you need to know about the new Sugar Cookie Oat Latte!

Keep Reading Show less