Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Launching Soon & There's A New Festive Latte This Year

'Tis the season! ☕🎄

Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Launching Soon & There's A New Festive Latte This Year
Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's that time of year again and Starbucks holiday drinks are coming back to Canada!

Starting on November 4, the holiday menu will be officially available at Starbucks locations across the country with fan favourite drinks, classic treats, a new festive latte and new holiday cups.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Returning to the holiday menu in 2021 are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlé Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Irish Cream Cold Brew and Irish Cream Americano.

There is a new drink to sip on this year as well! The Sugar Cookie Oat Latte is a non-dairy drink made with blonde espresso, sugar cookie syrup and oat beverage that's then topped with red and green sprinkles.

The holiday menu at Starbucks also includes the return of classic seasonal treats like the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie, Gingerbread Loaf and Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop.

Also, there are four new festively designed holiday cups this year.

The New Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Finally Here & They're So Damn Cute (PHOTOS)

All four cup designs have gift tags on them! 🎅

Starbucks

When it's time for festive drinks, that means it's also time for Starbucks holiday cups and this year they're inspired by Christmas gifts.

There are four new holiday cups this year that will be out on November 4 and they all feature classic red, green and white colours with touches of lilac.

Starbucks Canada Is Raising Minimum Wage & Some Baristas Could Make Over $20 An Hour

All hourly workers will also be getting three paid shifts off a year!

@starbuckscanada | Instagram, @starbuckshollandcross | Instagram

It's going to really pay more to work at Starbucks Canada soon because the minimum wage is being raised for workers across the country.

Hourly starting wages in Canada will be increased to $1 above what the provincial minimum wage is and that means some baristas could make just over $20 an hour depending on where the Starbucks location is.

We Tried All 4 Starbucks Canada Coffee Enhancers And Here's What We Think

Even the new pumpkin spice flavour!

May Ning | Narcity, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're wondering what all the Starbucks coffee enhancers taste like, here's an honest review of them.

Toronto COVID-19 Outbreaks Include A Starbucks, Multiple School & More​

Sixteen schools have reported outbreaks in the city.

Helgidinson | Dreamstime, Darien Law | Flickr

COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto have hit chains like Starbucks and over a dozen schools across the city.

Workplaces, shelters and a retirement home have also reported active outbreaks of COVID-19.

