Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Launching Soon & There's A New Festive Latte This Year
'Tis the season! ☕🎄
It's that time of year again and Starbucks holiday drinks are coming back to Canada!
Starting on November 4, the holiday menu will be officially available at Starbucks locations across the country with fan favourite drinks, classic treats, a new festive latte and new holiday cups.
Returning to the holiday menu in 2021 are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlé Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Irish Cream Cold Brew and Irish Cream Americano.
There is a new drink to sip on this year as well! The Sugar Cookie Oat Latte is a non-dairy drink made with blonde espresso, sugar cookie syrup and oat beverage that's then topped with red and green sprinkles.
The holiday menu at Starbucks also includes the return of classic seasonal treats like the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie, Gingerbread Loaf and Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop.
Also, there are four new festively designed holiday cups this year.