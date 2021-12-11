Trending Tags

starbucks

7 Starbucks Holiday Drinks You Can't Get In Canada That Will Blow Your Mind

One latte comes with a teddy bear shaped cookie on top!

When this time of year rolls around, that means it's Starbucks holiday drinks season and there are some pretty cool ones around the world that you can't get here.

Canada has quite a few seasonal drinks including classics like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brûlé Latte along with exclusive ones of our own like the new Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.

But if you want to check out what's available in other countries, Starbucks Canada has shared a bunch of seasonal beverages from around the world that you can't get in Canada and these seven might cause some serious holiday drink envy!

Caramel Waffle Latte

Starbucks

Availability: Europe, Middle East and Africa

Description: This latte is inspired by Dutch stroopwafel cookies. It's made with a combination of espresso, milk and spiced winter waffle sauce that's topped with caramel whipped cream and a spiced caramel waffle crunch.

Fudge Brownie Hot Chocolate

Starbucks

Availability: Europe, Middle East and Africa

Description: This holiday drink takes the hot chocolate to another chocolatey level. It's made with cookie syrup, mocha whipped cream, mocha drizzle and a fudge sprinkle topping.

Hazelnut Caramel

Starbucks

Availability: Latin America and the Caribbean

Description: This drink is made with a combination of espresso, steamed milk and hazelnut syrup. Then on top, there's whipped cream, swirls of caramel sauce and a dash of cinnamon.

Dolce Cookie Latte

Starbucks

Availability: South Korea

Description: Dolce Cookie Latte is a new holiday drink in South Korea. It's made with blonde espresso and dolce cookie sauce then topped with an adorable chocolate cookie!

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Starbucks

Availability: Japan

Description: While there's also a drink with this same name available in the U.S., the version in Japan is a bit different. It's made with espresso, white chocolate syrup and steamed milk topped with whipped cream, white chocolate-coated marshmallows, toasted baked white chocolate and golden sugar.

Toffee Nut Crunch Latte and Cold Brew

Starbucks

Availability: Asia Pacific

Description: This version of the Toffee Nut Latte (toffee nut syrup, espresso and steamed milk) has a crunch thanks to the toffee nut topping. It can also be ordered as cold brew with a toffee nut cold foam layered on cold brew and crunchy toffee nut topping.

Pink Chamomile Relaxer

Starbucks

Availability: South Korea

Description: This iced drink is a combination of lychee, lemongrass and chamomile with notes of youthberry tea. It comes with rosemary and red currant on top which makes it look like a holiday wreath!

