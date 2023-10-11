Starbucks Is Offering A BOGO 50% Deal & It's Perfect For Comparing The PSL To Other Fall Drinks
The holiday drinks are right around the corner ❄️.
How often do you look for a Starbucks fix in your week and how much does it cost you? Well, turn that frown upside down because there's a new deal in town but it's only in Canada for a limited time.
Starbucks only just brought back its iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte for its 20th anniversary, but we're already getting near the end of the fall menu period with a new batch of holiday drinks ahead. And what better way to get one last sip of the cozy season than than to take advantage of Starbucks Canada's buy-one, get-one 50% off deal?
From Wednesday, October 11, until Friday, October 13, Starbucks Canada is offering a buy-one-share-one 50% off deal on grande or larger drinks.
From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., you and your bestie can do your own Starbucks taste test by grabbing beverages from participating restaurants.
This offer excludes hot brewed coffee or tea, but it applies to drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Cinnamon Dolce Latte, Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato, and Caramel Apple Spice.
Former Narcity writer Tristan Wheeler tried three beverages from Starbucks Canada's fall menu and said that the best one was the Pumpkin Spice Latte because of the creaminess of the whipped cream with the hints of cinnamon, pumpkin, and nutmeg that makes the whole combination "really hard not to gulp down."
But as the leaves continue to fall and the country starts to get colder you know that the holiday season is right around the corner, meaning all things winter will be popping up at Starbucks Canada in early November.
That means you'll want to get one last taste of the fall menu before the change-up, because the PSL won't be around forever.
Last year, Starbucks Canada introduced new holiday cups with Cranberry Bliss Bar, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Gingerbread Loaf and Snowman Cookie as seasonal offerings.
So enjoy a deal on the fall menu before it's gone!