I Tried Pumpkin Spice Lattes From Starbucks, McDonald's & Tim Hortons & This One Is The Best
Who wins it this season? ☕🎃
The pumpkin spice latte is the drink of the fall and has been so since the early 2000s, but what place does it best?
To get to the bottom of this mystery I ordered a pumpkin spice latte from three top coffee chains in Canada and the results may or may not surprise you.
But what exactly is the pumpkin spice latte? According to Starbucks, it was actually first invented by them all the way back in 2003.
When their research team was trying to crack a seasonal drink, they brought a bunch of fall items into the space they were working at in an attempt to feel the vibe of the season. One of the items was pumpkin pie. One thing led to another, and soon the researchers were putting coffee over their pumpkin pie slices and a new flavour profile was born.
Since then, it's taken over the season, and even part of the summer as the drink gets released earlier and earlier across so many chains to the throngs of braying pumpkin spice lovers.
And while Starbucks gets the credit for inventing the drink, it has become a staple across national chains and local mom-and-pop joints alike. It's essentially come to define the entire season for a whole generation of coffee drinkers.
But who does it best? Do the originators of the drink still hold the crown? Or have two of the more budget-friendly options come in and taken those honours?
Well, to get to the bottom of that I ordered a small pumpkin spice latte from three of the major chains to compare and contrast and find out what ones you should order.
And the ranking might surprise you.
Tim Hortons
The Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Price: $3.79 (small)
In the third and last spot of the ranking is Tim Hortons.
If you haven't seen, this Canadian chain recently rounded out a whole menu of pumpkin spice items, from a muffin to a cold brew coffee to the return of their Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp.
And, having now tried them all along with the latte, I think it's safe to say the other executions of pumpkin spice by Tim Hortons were more successful.
Maybe this was an off day, but I really felt that the natural bitterness of the coffee was clashing with the sweet and creamy aspects of the drink.
While it may have been a product of me walking all the way home after ordering it, the whipped topping had basically melted by the time I got to trying it, which meant that the drink had a bit of oil sitting on top of it.
And while it wasn't bad, the other options on this list just did it better, in my opinion! That being said, their other pumpkin spice drinks more than make up for the slight misfire of the particular latte — I really liked the Pumpkin Spiced Cold Brew!
Score: 2.5/5
McDonald's
The McDonald's Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Price: $3.29 (small)
Of course who could ever forget McDonald's? Purely anecdotally, it seems to be the place that many of my friends and family prefer when it comes to coffee, but it's not a place particularly known for its espresso and other more complicated drinks.
Matter of fact, I was even surprised to learn that they had a pumpkin spice latte available in Canada!
So, I knew I had to give it a try, and as a noted fan of McDonald's drip coffee, I went in with high hopes.
And while it didn't blow me away, their pumpkin spice latte was very much a fun treat that had me surprised.
While the coffee tasted a little bit more burnt than it usually does when I got to the Golden Arches, the flavours worked well together.
There was just enough sweetness and the creaminess of the dairy really worked with this one! And, like the Tim Hortons drink, the whipped topping quickly melted, but I think it incorporated much better into the rest of the drink. This made it more creamy versus oily.
I would heartily recommend the PSL from McDonald's if you're in a pinch or just want a quick cup and don't want to go through the whole rigmarole of going to the location that took first place in this ranking.
Score: 3.5/5
Starbucks
The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Price: $5.65 (small)
And, to the surprise of maybe a few readers out there, Starbucks is still the undisputed master of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, at least among these three chains I tried.
They invented it, so you'd have to expect them to be the best in the game, and they still are as the drink reaches its twentieth year. Next year it'll be able to drink alcohol down in the States!
The magic of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is how perfectly they blend the two flavour profiles. Other drinks I tried in this category by other brands didn't have that balance and, while still good, didn't have that X factor that sets the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte apart.
Add in the quality of the ingredients and this is still the best in the game of the three I tried. However, it's important to also note it's the most expensive of them all.
So, if you're a regular drinker of them, it might start to eat into the coffee budget a bit faster than the other options on this list.
Score: 5/5
Now go forth and try the many pumpkin spice options there are for you to sample. Just keep in mind that the prices might vary from location to location.
Speaking of keeping things in mind, remember that this is only my opinion of the drinks I tried. If you're ride or die for the Tims Pumpkin Spice Latte, then don't let me tell you that you shouldn't enjoy it. Suck 'em back to your heart's content.
And if you're a lover of the pumpkin spice no matter if it's in a latte or what, there are a ton of options for you to indulge in that seasonal, cozy flavour.
From a pumpkin pie Blizzard from Dairy Queen to donuts by Krispy Kreme, pumpkin spice has already hit Canada in a big way and it's time to dive head-first into it.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.