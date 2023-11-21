Starbucks Canada's Black Friday Includes A Free Gift Card & An Early BOGO 50% Sale
What's better than a Starbucks drink? A deal on Starbucks drinks and a free gift card!
From Wednesday, November 22 to Friday, November 24, Starbucks is offering a buy one, get one 50% off on drinks, meaning you can pick up some delicious beverages from their holiday menu to share with a friend, or to enjoy yourself.
To get in on the deal, all you have to do is order a grande or larger of one of their handcrafted drinks after 2:00 p.m. ET either in-store or via the Starbucks app and you'll get a second drink at 50% off.
"Whether it be a friend visiting out of town for the holidays or a loved one accompanying your holiday shopping, Starbucks is offering more convenient ways to help bring joy into someone’s day," they say of the yummy offer.
As well, for Black Friday, Starbucks is offering free gift cards for the day, which is all kinds of exciting.
On November 24, Starbucks Rewards members who buy $25 or more in Starbucks eGift cards will get a free $5 eGift card, which is a perfect way to treat yourself to one of their seasonal menu items, like the new Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai drink.
To become a Rewards member, all you have to do is download the Starbucks app, which is free, and you can collect points that you can use towards getting a free drink among other perks.
