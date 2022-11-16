Starbucks Canada's Free Cup Giveaway Is Back & Here's How You Can Get A Reusable Holiday Cup
It's that time of year! ☕
Starbucks is offering a free cup giveaway in Canada this year, and you can get a reusable holiday-themed cup at locations across the country!
The holidays are back at Starbucks, and that means it's time for seasonal drinks, festive cups and, of course, a Starbucks Red Cup Day giveaway to celebrate the 25th anniversary of red cups.
Here's what you need to know about the free cup giveaway in Canada this year, including what drink you need to order to get the holiday cup.
Starbucks reusable holiday cup that's being given away for free in Canada.Courtesy of Starbucks
Is Starbucks giving away free cups for the holidays?
Yes, Starbucks is giving away free reusable cups for the holidays in Canada this year, and the famous red cup giveaway is back for the fifth year.
This year's red cup has a white ornament design along with a message celebrating the 25th anniversary of holiday cups at Starbucks.
What day is Starbucks giving away holiday cups?
On Thursday, November 17, you can get a free limited-edition reusable red cup — while supplies last — when you order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating stores across Canada.
Orders placed in-store, at the drive-thru, through the Starbucks app, and Uber Eats are eligible for a free cup!
Then, like with any reusable cup, you can bring your red cup to Starbucks and get a $0.10 discount on your order.
What drink gets you a free cup at Starbucks?
To get a free red cup at Starbucks, you need to order any handcrafted holiday beverage.
What are the Starbucks holiday drinks?
Starbucks' holiday drinks in Canada for 2022 are the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Irish Cream Americano, Chestnut Praline Latte and Caramel Brûlé Latte.