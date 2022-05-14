NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in alberta

6 Stunning Natural Wonders Less Than 2 Hours From Calgary For An Epic Summer Adventure

Add these to your bucket list! 😍

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone at the edge of Lake Louise. Right: Someone at Horseshoe Canyon.

Someone at the edge of Lake Louise. Right: Someone at Horseshoe Canyon.

@nicolehuii | Instagram, @_theashybee_ | Instagram

There's a ton of incredible scenery to explore in Alberta, but if you're looking for some quick day trip ideas from Calgary, why not visit some of the province's most stunning natural wonders?

From the bright blue waters of Lake Louise to the deserts of Drumheller, there are loads of places to explore that take less than two hours to drive to from Calgary. You should absolutely visit one of these six natural wonders when you're planning your next day trip.

Lake Louise

Price: Parking at the lakeshore is $12.25 per vehicle a day.

Address: Lake Louise, AB

Why You Need To Go: Lake Louise is probably Alberta's most famous landmark and its for a good reason. You can gaze out onto the stunning turquoise water and take in one of the province's most iconic views in the fresh mountain air.

Website

Drumheller Hoodoos

Price: Free.

Address: Drumheller, AB.

Why You Need To Go: These huge rock formations look like they've been plucked straight from the desert. If you're looking for a break from Alberta, a hike around the Hoodoos will make you feel like you're in Bryce Canyon without even leaving the province.

Website

Cave and Basin

Price: Adult tickets are $8.50.

Address: 311 Cave Ave, Banff, AB.

Why You Need To Go: The stunning aqua hot springs look like they're straight out of a movie. While you aren't able to swim in the Cave and Basin, exploring the site and learning about its history as the birth place of Banff National Park is fascinating.

Website

Okotoks Erratic

Price: Free.

Address: Okotoks, AB.

Why You Need To Go: This incredible 16,500-tonne rock is believed to have been transported to Okotoks from Jasper around 30,000 years ago. It's one of those natural landmarks that really shows you how wild nature is.

Website

Horseshoe Canyon

Price: Parking is $2 per vehicle.

Address: Drumheller, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Drumheller is famous for its stunning desert landscape and Horseshoe Canyon looks like nothing else in Alberta. You can stick to the Canyon viewing platform or hike down into its base and check out the stunning layered rocks up close.

Website

Johnston Canyon

Price: Free.

Address: Bow Valley Pkwy, AB

Why You Need To Go: As one of Banff's most popular hiking spots, Johnston Canyon is a must-see. You'll be able to watch the stunning emerald water plummet down a huge waterfall into the pool below.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...