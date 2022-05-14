6 Stunning Natural Wonders Less Than 2 Hours From Calgary For An Epic Summer Adventure
Add these to your bucket list! 😍
There's a ton of incredible scenery to explore in Alberta, but if you're looking for some quick day trip ideas from Calgary, why not visit some of the province's most stunning natural wonders?
From the bright blue waters of Lake Louise to the deserts of Drumheller, there are loads of places to explore that take less than two hours to drive to from Calgary. You should absolutely visit one of these six natural wonders when you're planning your next day trip.
Lake Louise
Price: Parking at the lakeshore is $12.25 per vehicle a day.
Address: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: Lake Louise is probably Alberta's most famous landmark and its for a good reason. You can gaze out onto the stunning turquoise water and take in one of the province's most iconic views in the fresh mountain air.
Drumheller Hoodoos
Price: Free.
Address: Drumheller, AB.
Why You Need To Go: These huge rock formations look like they've been plucked straight from the desert. If you're looking for a break from Alberta, a hike around the Hoodoos will make you feel like you're in Bryce Canyon without even leaving the province.
Cave and Basin
Price: Adult tickets are $8.50.
Address: 311 Cave Ave, Banff, AB.
Why You Need To Go: The stunning aqua hot springs look like they're straight out of a movie. While you aren't able to swim in the Cave and Basin, exploring the site and learning about its history as the birth place of Banff National Park is fascinating.
Okotoks Erratic
Price: Free.
Address: Okotoks, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This incredible 16,500-tonne rock is believed to have been transported to Okotoks from Jasper around 30,000 years ago. It's one of those natural landmarks that really shows you how wild nature is.
Horseshoe Canyon
Price: Parking is $2 per vehicle.
Address: Drumheller, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Drumheller is famous for its stunning desert landscape and Horseshoe Canyon looks like nothing else in Alberta. You can stick to the Canyon viewing platform or hike down into its base and check out the stunning layered rocks up close.
Johnston Canyon
Price: Free.
Address: Bow Valley Pkwy, AB
Why You Need To Go: As one of Banff's most popular hiking spots, Johnston Canyon is a must-see. You'll be able to watch the stunning emerald water plummet down a huge waterfall into the pool below.