This Alberta Spot Is Like A Mini Bryce Canyon & The Rock Formations Are Out Of This World
It hardly looks real!
Alberta has such amazing scenery but some of its most unique landscapes can be found in the badlands. This Alberta spot has rock formations as old as time itself and it's almost like a mini Bryce Canyon.
Not only is the town of Drumheller known as the dinosaur capital of the world, but it also has some pretty stunning scenery and impressive sandstone formations that will make you feel like you're in a western movie.
Hoodoos Trail can be found just outside of the town and it's almost as though you've been transported to the deserts of Utah – without the flight!
You can visit the Drumheller hoodoos by following a short loop where you can learn all about how the huge formations were shaped over millions of years.
The hoodoos – which are also sometimes known as "fairy chimneys" – are around five to seven metres tall and they have a really unique shape of a sandstone pillar with a stone cap.
As well as the stunning pillars, the trail also leads you past breathtaking and intricate canyon walls that almost look like they've been carved by hand.
If you're spending time in the badlands, you might even be able to spot some smaller hoodoos on your travels too as the whole region has incredible desert landscapes.
Drumheller is also home to some stunning canyons where you can gaze out over the badlands for miles.
Hoodoos Trail
Address: Highway 10 E., Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can check out these stunning rock formations in Alberta's badlands and make believe you're in your very own western movie.