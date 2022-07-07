This Spot In Alberta Gives Desert Vibes & It Looks Like A Baby Grand Canyon
No need to fly to Arizona!
Alberta might be famous for its stunning mountain scenery, lakes and waterfalls. But this place in Alberta will transport you to the desert and it looks like a mini Grand Canyon.
Horseshoe Canyon is just 15 minutes drive from Drumheller and less than an hour and 30 minutes from Calgary making it the perfect day trip from the city.
When you arrive at Horseshoe Canyon, you can gaze out over miles of Alberta's badlands and check out the layers of beige and red rocks that have been formed over thousands of years.
While it's not quite as big as the Grand Canyon, it's impressive to see a little slice of the desert heat in Alberta.
From this viewpoint, you can take the stairs down into the canyon floor where there are a few different trails, letting you explore the canyon up close.
The trails loop around the canyon base and there's pretty much going to be something to see whichever way you turn. Just don't forget to bring plenty of water, sunscreen and snacks as the canyon gets very hot and dry.
If you're visiting Drumheller, Horseshoe Canyon is definitely a must-see.
There are also a ton of other places to visit there, including the Hoodoo Trail, the famous Little Church and even a giant T-Rex.
Horseshoe Canyon
Price: Parking at Horseshoe Canyon is $2 per visit
Address: Highway 9, Drumheller, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Horseshoe Canyon is like a mini Grand Canyon in Alberta. You can take in the incredible views from the top or head down and hike in the canyon base.