NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do in alberta

This Spot In Alberta Gives Desert Vibes & It Looks Like A Baby Grand Canyon

No need to fly to Arizona!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone stood at Horseshoe Canyon. Right: Stairs down into the Canyon.

Someone stood at Horseshoe Canyon. Right: Stairs down into the Canyon.

@jenlo_xo | Instagram, @katrindell | Instagram

Alberta might be famous for its stunning mountain scenery, lakes and waterfalls. But this place in Alberta will transport you to the desert and it looks like a mini Grand Canyon.

Horseshoe Canyon is just 15 minutes drive from Drumheller and less than an hour and 30 minutes from Calgary making it the perfect day trip from the city.

When you arrive at Horseshoe Canyon, you can gaze out over miles of Alberta's badlands and check out the layers of beige and red rocks that have been formed over thousands of years.

While it's not quite as big as the Grand Canyon, it's impressive to see a little slice of the desert heat in Alberta.

From this viewpoint, you can take the stairs down into the canyon floor where there are a few different trails, letting you explore the canyon up close.

The trails loop around the canyon base and there's pretty much going to be something to see whichever way you turn. Just don't forget to bring plenty of water, sunscreen and snacks as the canyon gets very hot and dry.

If you're visiting Drumheller, Horseshoe Canyon is definitely a must-see.

There are also a ton of other places to visit there, including the Hoodoo Trail, the famous Little Church and even a giant T-Rex.

Horseshoe Canyon

Price: Parking at Horseshoe Canyon is $2 per visit

Address: Highway 9, Drumheller, Alberta

Why You Need To Go: Horseshoe Canyon is like a mini Grand Canyon in Alberta. You can take in the incredible views from the top or head down and hike in the canyon base.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...