6 Sand Dunes In & Around Alberta That Will Make You Feel Like You're Deep In The Desert

Some have sand dunes that are 12 metres tall!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone on Great Sandhills dune. Right: Someone at Athabasca Sand Dunes in Saskatchewan.

Someone on Great Sandhills dune. Right: Someone at Athabasca Sand Dunes in Saskatchewan.

@thestrollingcouple | Instagram, @iloverairai | Instagram

Alberta is well known for its lakes and mountains but what about deserts? There are actually quite a few sand dunes to be found in Alberta and just across the border in Saskatchewan that are definitely worth a visit.

From 12-metre tall dunes to a huge white sandy beach that could fool you into thinking you're by the coast, you should road -trip to these epic sand dunes near Alberta.

Athabasca Dunes Ecological Reserve

Price: Free.

Address: Maybelle River Wildland Park, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Athabasca Dunes has some of the largest dunes in Alberta reaching 12-metres tall. You can explore the landscape and surrounding forests, lakes and marshland.

Website

Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park

Price: Free.

Address: Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park, SK.

Why You Need To Go: Athabasca Sand Dunes is the largest active sand surface in Canada and it's just over the border in Saskatchewan. You can explore the dunes that stretch for over 100-kilometres across the shore of Lake Athabasca.

Website

Devonshire Beach

Price: Free.

Address: 2M0, Range Rd. 55, Widewater, AB.

Why You Should Go: This 1.5km white sandy beach is enormous and forms part of a sand dune complex that's over 1,000 years old. You can relax on the sand on the shore of the lake and take in the amazing views.

Website

Great Sandhills

Price: Free.

Address: Sceptre, SK.

Why You Need To Go: This southwestern Saskatchewan spot has over 1,900 square kilometres of desert-like landscape to explore. You may even spot some mule deer or antelope.

Website

Hoodoos Trail

Price: Free.

Address: Drumheller, AB.

Why You Need To Go: These Alberta Hoodoos wouldn't look out of place in Utah. You can spend the day strolling through the stunning rocky landscape.

Website

Jasper Lake Sand Dunes

Price: Free.

Address: Yellowhead Hwy., AB.

Why You Need To Go: As the only sand dunes in the Canadian Rockies, Jasper Lakes is a really unique stop-off on any road trip. You can wade into the shallow glacial water of the lake and admire the stunning scenery.

