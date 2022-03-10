This Short Hike In Ontario Takes You Through A Rocky Crevice To A Hidden Waterfall
The perfect spring adventure. 🌸
With spring around the corner, it's never too early to start planning some adventures, and chasing waterfalls is always a fun time. This stunning cascade is hidden in a forest glade, and it makes for a beautiful day trip.
Located in the Pottawatomi Conservation Area outside of Owen Sound, Jones Falls tumbles 12 metres over the Niagara Escarpment and into a river below.
The gorgeous waterfall is just half a kilometre away from the parking area, making it a good spot for a short hike. The adventure begins with a forest trail, where you'll pass towering old trees, bridges, and scenic lookouts.
To get to the falls, you'll travel downwards through a giant rock crevice, and it's almost like walking through a tunnel. Once you emerge, Jones Falls is only a short stroll away.
Nestled amongst the trees, the gorgeous cascade tumbles peacefully into the water below, and you'll definitely want to take some photos. If you're still up for more hiking, you can return to the trail and continue your way through the conservation area. The path can get quite muddy, so it's a good idea to wear proper hiking footwear.
There are several more waterfalls in the area worth visiting. Inglis Falls and Weavers Creek Falls aren't far from Pottawatomi Conservation Area, so you could make a day trip out of it.
You can also try the Grey County Waterfall Tour if you're up for more adventures. The 150 kilometre trip will take you past 10 amazing cascades.
Jones Falls
Price: Free admission
Address: Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: This short trail leads to a stunning waterfall hidden in a forest.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.