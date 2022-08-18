You Can Visit Rainbow Boathouses Near Ottawa & It's Like A Mini Trip To The East Coast
It's free to visit.
There is a row of colourful boathouses near Ottawa that will make you think you're in Newfoundland.
You should plan a visit to the South Lancaster Wharf if you're looking for a pop of colour to brighten things up. It's a scenic place for a picnic or to add some colour to your social media feed and it's free to visit.
This spacious dock is one of the few spots to access the water in town. You'll be surrounded by a beautiful river view and you may spot locals swimming, fishing or gathering for community events.
According to SeawayNews, the splash of colour was added to the boathouses by volunteers in 2016 as a way to beautify the neighbourhood. There were other upgrades to the wharf at that time including the addition of a floating dock with kayak launch and picnic tables.
This scenic wharf is only five minutes from the Cooper Marsh Conservation Area where you can hike a boardwalk trail and about 20 minutes away from the city of Cornwall which has a bunch of restaurants, trails and activities.
It's a great spot to catch the sunrise if you're a morning person. You should bring bug spray as, depending on the season, there may be a number of flies and mosquitos near the water.
South Lancaster Wharf
Price: Free
Address: South Lancaster, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're exploring the east coast with a trip to a wharf lined with rainbow boathouses.
