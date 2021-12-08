11 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Mexican Eats, According To Local Foodies
Live like every day is taco Tuesday! 🌮
If your idea of the perfect dinner is tacos with a side of tacos, we have you covered. On Instagram, we asked Narcity readers what the best restaurants in Ottawa are for Mexican food.
From birria tacos to giant burritos, here are 11 spots you'll want to eat at least once.
El Camino
Price: 💸
Address: 380 Elgin St. & 81 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They have tons of different types of tacos on the menu for $7, or under that, you'll want to try.
Banditos
Price: 💸💸
Address: 683 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Southern California-inspired restaurant has swing chairs, tacos and tasty street corn covered in Tajin spice and lime crema.
Ahora Mexican Cuisine
Price: 💸
Address: 307 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local eatery offers generous portions and has tons of gluten-free and vegan-friendly menu options like burritos, enchiladas, and tacos.
Feleenas
Price: 💸💸
Address: 742 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The colourful interior is so eye-catching, and they serve so many dishes you crave like quesadillas, chimichangas, and sizzling plates of fajitas.
La Bonita
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1128 Cadboro Rd. & 1079 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can order a plater of 10 tacos perfect for sharing and a margarita that is larger than your head.
Casa Mexico
Price: 💸
Address: 1491 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to break the bank to eat here, as there are so many types of tacos on the menu for just $5.
Pancho Villa
Price: 💸💸
Address: 361 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The menu is overflowing with options, so there is always something new to try. Or, if you are unsure what to pick, you can order a combination plate that has a mix of multiple dishes.
Si Senor Mexican Street Food
Price: 💸💸
Address: 506 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Their beef quesabirrias come with a flavour-packed dipping stew you can dunk your beef-filled quesadilla into.
Ola Cocina Taqueria
Price: 💸
Address: 62 Barrette St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Their tacos are just $5.50 have hand-pressed corn tortillas.
La Fiesta Latina
Price: 💸💸
Address: 565 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Somerset restaurant makes tasty tacos and has tons of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.
Mercadito
Price: 💸💸
Address: 170 Queen St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They specialize in Mexican street food using local ingredients.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.