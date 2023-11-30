This Spanish Tapas Restaurant In Toronto Is Back & It'll Transport You To The Heart Of Barcelona
The paella is so drool-worthy 🥘.
A beloved Spanish restaurant in Toronto has re-opened after taking a long hiatus and the comeback was worth the wait.
Patria is tucked away down a hidden alleyway in King Street West's Entertainment District, and even though it might not look like much from the outside, the restaurant is jaw-droppingly beautiful on the inside.
I got invited to check out the new and improved Patria and indulged in as many tapas as my stomach could handle. The Spanish restaurant has a lot to offer, from cold to warm and sweet plates, and the city is truly lucky to have it back.
The King Street West restaurant is owned by Hanif Harji and Charles Khabouth, who is the person behind Daphne, Ultra and Margo, to name a few.
Patria is also a sister restaurant to Bar Chica, another hidden tapas bar located on Portland Street and a gem everyone needs to try.
But at Patria, you'll experience a different vibe. From the moment you walk into the Toronto restaurant, you're instantly transported to Spain and you can thank the decor, music and cozy vibes for that.
The neighbourhood restaurant closed due to a kitchen fire in October 2022, and it finally re-opened this November with a brand new interior and an updated menu, according to Harji and Khabouth.
"Patria is a deeply beloved restaurant and has a soft spot in my heart. There was no hesitation to reopen it. We looked at it as an opportunity to thoughtfully evolve the interior design and expand the menu while keeping the heart and soul of the concept the same," Harji told Narcity.
"Our excitement lies in reviving Patria while preserving its soulful Spanish origins. The reopening reflects a dedication to providing an extraordinary dining experience with a blend of tradition and innovation," Khabouth added.
Here's a first look at the new and improved Patria and some of the dishes off the menu that were worth every bite.
The Restaurant
Birds eye view of the new Patria in Toronto.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Patria had initially opened in 2012, and as you can imagine, the trends were very different back then. The restaurant was more rustic, with darker colours, and more wood and metal than what it is today.
The renovated Patria has a lot of colour and a lighter feel.
The bar at Patria in Toronto.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The moment you enter, you're greeted by a hostess beside a massive wall of backlit alcohol bottles a U-shaped bar that instantly elevates anyone's mood.
There are different seating options at Patria. You will either be seated in booths, grey-coloured chairs or pink chairs which, in my opinion, are the cutest, especially if you're looking to add colour to your Instagram feed.
The interior of Patria in Toronto.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Also, the pink chairs match the giant rouge-coloured lamp shades that are hung from the ceiling in the main dining room, which is quite admirable and lights the restaurant dimly, giving it a warm vibe perfect for the winter.
Additionally, the restaurant's back wall has a Spanish hand-made design that gives more colour to the space, with shapes and textures I've seen during my trips to Barcelona.
For people looking to host a private dinner or party, Patria has a seating area on the top floor that overlooks the whole restaurant and has a long table that can seat around 14 people. It's super chic and exclusive.
The Food
Some tapas off Patria's menu.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The menu at Patria will not disappoint because it's loaded with small shareable plates of food to delight any kind of diner.
So, if you enjoy a bunch of things but can't eat the whole thing to yourself, like me, then going with a group of friends is ideal and even though the portions may seem small, they are filling.
The menu is divided into sections, including Daily Platos Del Mar, Tapas Del Bar, Embutidos, Quesos, Ensaladas, Raciones, Carnes A La Parrilla, Paella, and Accompanamientos.
In other words, each section specializes in something, from seafood to cheeses, salads, warm tapas, cold tapas, meats, paella and more.
Ted Corrado is the Corporate Executive Chef at Patria and they told Narcity that they "really like the new monkfish. The combination of flavours is something everyone can look forward to."
Corrado also shared that Patria’s Fideos is a staple. "It's been on the menu since the restaurant first opened. Guests love it as it's classically prepared and just so authentically Spain," the chef added.
I tried an item from just about every category and some of my favourite dishes were the simplest ones.
Pan Con Manchego from Patria Toronto.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I ordered the Pan Con Manchego, $11, which seems simple and is often overlooked, but our server was adamant that we would enjoy it. We listened and man, am I happy we did.
It's a slice of sourdough bread with fresh tomato paste spread across it and topped with manchego cheese, which is made of sheep milk. The tomato taste is full of flavour, the cheese has a soft, buttery texture and when eaten all together, it's a dish I won't forget.
Carrillera De Bacalao from Patria.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
One of my favourite dishes at Patria is a part of their often-changing menu. The Carrillera De Bacalao, $14, really impressed me. The dish is served with three battered and crispy cod cheeks, with a lemon, pickled celery and aioli. Yum! It's soft, moist and bursting with flavours.
Aguacate salad from Patria.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Next, even though salads don't typically excite me, the Aguacate, $19, did. It consists of butter lettuce, avocado, goat cheese and marcona almonds topped with a quince dressing.
The consistency between sweet lettuce, crunchy toppings, and the pungent goat cheese brought together a pleasurable experience. It's a good add-on to your order, especially considering that there are many carb-loaded and meat-heavy dishes on the menu.
Merguez Empanada from Patria in Toronto.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The Merguez Empanada, $15, comes with two pieces and a delicious dipping sauce. The empanadas are stuffed with ground lamb and herbed with cumin and coriander. The salsa verde aioli is a creamy dipping sauce and compliments the empanada well.
A set of dishes that shine at Patria are the paellas, a traditional Spanish dish consisting of rice, saffron, vegetables, chicken and seafood.
When I was travelling around Spain, I had a paella every day for an entire week and if I had been there longer, I would've kept the streak going.
Paella Patria.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
That's why when I discovered Patria had paella, I ordered it immediately. Since the dish is made-to-order, customers need to give the kitchen 45 minutes to prepare it, which isn't that long considering you'll probably get a bunch of other tapas in the meantime.
Anyways, at Patria, you can choose between a small, which is enough for one to two people, and a large, which feeds more people.
I ordered the small Paella Patria, $36, without the chorizo, and even though it was delicious, I will warn you that it is garlic-heavy. So if you're on a date, make sure the other party is also eating the paella... but I wouldn't skip out on the meal.
I also got the Patatas Bravas, $15, as a wonderful accompaniment to my dishes. It's a dish of potatoes with bravas sauce, aioli and a fried egg that the server will cut up at the table.
Drinks and Desserts
Two drinks from Patria, a cocktail and a mocktail.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Patria has a long list of wines, spirits, cocktails and mocktails to choose from. We ordered a Picante, $22, and a spirit-free Lychee Cereza, $14, which was a favourite on the table.
The Lychee Cereza comes with lychee juice and fresh cherry lemonade, with a lychee to bite into.
The Picante is a cocktail with Patrón Silver, Olmeca Reposado, Cointreau, lime, pineapple and smoked paprika.
There are four items on the dessert menu but obviously, getting either the churros, $16, or tres leches was the only option I considered since it's a Spanish spot.
Azafran Tres Leches from Patria.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I got the Azafran Tres Leches, $16, and it was worth every bite. Tres leches means "three milks," and it's a sponge cake soaked in evaporated milk, condensed milk and whole milk. It's light, bubbly and sweet. At Patria, the dish comes with spiced quince, sherry and sweet potato ice cream. It's very different from others I've tried, but it was the perfect way to finish off a meal.
Patria
Mira with four appetizers from Patria in Toronto.
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 478 King St. W., Toronto
Cuisine: Spanish
Why You Need To Go: To catch up with a group of friends over delicious tapas at a Spanish restaurant that will transport you to Barcelona thanks to the Latin tunes and authentic dishes on the menu.