Ottawa Has A New Peking Duck Restaurant & You'll Think You're Dining Right In Beijing
Reservations are a must!
A new dining experience has hit the Byward Market and you won't find this type of Chinese food anywhere else in Ottawa. If you've always wanted to visit Beijing but can't get there right now, you can check out this new restaurant instead and feel like you've been transported to China.
QuanJuDe Peking Duck is a well-known food brand in China, which has been around since the 1800s. This popular spot has a Markham location where you can feast on authentic Peking Duck and other fine dining dishes, and now they just set up shop in Ottawa.
Served appetizer at new Peking Duck restaurant in Ottawa Ontario. Courtesy of @nyny_cao | Instagram
Anyone who wants to eat here has to make a reservation ahead of time for both booking your table and eating the restaurant's traditional duck.
The Peking duck meals are the main attraction of this restaurant, so it's something to add to your "must order" list if you go. The way they prepare the duck and serve it is an experience as much as it is a meal (it's not fast food, to say the least).
An Ottawa-based food blogger, Anny Cao, told Narcity that the chef carves the duck right in front of you and serves it directly along with some sides. They also have a thin crepe-like wrap to roll up some of the duck, along with some veggies and sauce to enjoy.
From the red accents inside and luxury decor to the way they display the dishes, and the unique meals offered, you'll seriously think you've been transported to China. Besides the roasted duck, you can find menu items like braised beef shank, marinated jellyfish, sauteed chicken with mango, braised sea cucumber and crispy prawns. Yum!
QuanJuDe Peking Duck
Exterior of QuanJuDe Peking Duck restaurant in the Byward Market.
Courtesy of @nyny_cao | Instagram
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Peking Duck, Chinese
Address: 90 George St., Ottawa, ON (second floor)
Why You Need To Go: You can dine in style as if you've travelled to China at this new Peking Duck restaurant in Ottawa. Make sure to reserve your spot and duck before going. You can make your reservation by calling the restaurant at (613) 860-0888.