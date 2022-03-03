Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario reopening

14 Ottawa Restaurants & Businesses That Still Require The Vaccine Passport In March

Have that QR code handy when visiting these spots.

14 Ottawa Restaurants & Businesses That Still Require The Vaccine Passport In March
@foodwithwongzies | Instagram, @diariesofacurvygirl | Instagram

While many have been excited and ready for life to return to a familiar sense of normal, many businesses and residents of Ottawa alike are still concerned for their health and safety. As of March 1, the province of Ontario is lifting restrictions including the proof of vaccination requirement in non-essential businesses such as restaurants and theatres.

The government has put it to the discretion of business owners to decide if they plan on keeping vaccination requirements or not. A number of Ottawa restaurants and shops feel that the best decision, for the time being, is to keep asking for the vaccine passport for indoor dining and activities.

We have been navigating many changes and struggles together over the past two years, and it is a good time to remember that we all have different comfort levels when it comes to the pandemic. For those who feel safer in places that still require you to be fully vaccinated, here are fourteen restaurants and businesses that are still asking to see your QR code.

Supply and Demand

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood and raw bar

Address: 1335 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This classy neighbourhood meet-up spot is a fun place to grab cocktails with oysters or pasta. They've made the tough decision to keep the vaccine passports in place at their restaurant through spring, until COVID-19 numbers drop to a lower rate.

Menu

Paper Tiger

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Ramen

Address: 1091 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This noodle bar focuses on quality over quantity, best known for its 'Beast' ramen. They recently opened in Ottawa so you can still be one of the first to check it out. They decided to keep checking vaccination status for the time being as they try their best to keep everyone safe.

Menu

The National Arts Centre

Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The performing arts centre hosts a variety of shows from comedy to live music and theatre. They also have an on-site restaurant, 1 Elgin Restaurant. Both the performance space and dining will require proof of vaccination until further notice to create the most comfortable and safe environment for audiences, artists and staff.

Website

Citizen and Town

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: International fine dining

Address: 207 Gilmour St. & 296 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: These sister restaurants are just around the corner from each other, sharing a kitchen so you can get similar, if not the same meals at both spots. They are upscale but not pretentious. They will continue requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining at least through the month of March, and feel this is the best option for their smaller spaces right now.

Menu

Arlington Five

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Café & bottle shop

Address: 5 Arlington Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This community coffee shop is a bright, quirky space full of artwork and plants. They have decided to keep the vaccine passports for now, in their best efforts to keep their community comfortable and safe.

Menu

Bytowne Cinema & Mayfair Theatre

Price: $11.95 +and $12.50

Address: 325 Rideau St. & 1074 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step back in time and enjoy an old-school theatre experience at one of these two historic cinemas. You'll discover many independent and foreign films. They have each made the difficult decision to require proof of vaccination in order to see a film, for the foreseeable future.

CinemaTheatre

The Manx Pub

Ottawa brunch at Max Pub, Ottawa Restaurants & Businesses That Still Require The Vaccine Passport In March

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch & pub eats

Address: 370 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This basement pub on Elgin Street seems like a hidden gem, but make sure to get there early for brunch or dinner because they get busy quickly. For the time being, they have decided to continue the requirement of vaccine passports partly due to the size and layout of their space.

Menu

Soca Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Latino

Address: 224 Beechwood Ave. & 151 C Second Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Whether you're in the mood for brunch or tacos and margaritas, this is a beautiful spot to dine. They will still require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and believe it to be the safest option for guests and staff at this time.

Menu

National Gallery of Canada

Price: $20, free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: With collections of antiques to modern art, you'll find one of best collections of Canadian art in the world, amongst work from other cultures. They feel that they can increase capacity while maintaining safety by keeping the requirement for proof of vaccination, so have your QR code handy if you visit.

Website

Bar Lupulus

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Upscale gastropub

Address: 1242 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa spot has been named one of the top 100 restaurants in Canada, offering up cheese plates and various fine dining options, plus a stocked wine bar. They've been monitoring each pandemic stage slowly while playing it safe, and therefore have chosen to still ask for proof of vaccination when dining in for now.

Menu

Cantina Gia

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch and Italian

Address: 749 Bank St, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only can you enjoy Italian dishes that will remind you of Tuscany, you can buy grocery items such as preserves and wine. They have made the decision to keep asking guests for proof of vaccination when dining in for now.

Menu

Canadian Museum of History

Price: $20, admission is free Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: As one of Canada's oldest museums and the most visited in the county, it's a must-see. While they will be following the provincial guidelines soon and not asking to see the vaccination passport, this will come into effect on March 14. You have two additional weeks to visit with all visitors being fully vaccinated if that makes you feel comfortable.

Website

Canadian Museum of Nature

Price: $16, visit for free Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 240 McLeod St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore the nature of Canada and the world, from the arctic to fossils from a land before our time. As part of their ongoing safety measures, the museum will continue to ask for proof of vaccination until further notice.

Website

The Hintonburg Public House

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian pub

Address: 1020 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy casual eats and drinks in a bright atmosphere surrounded by antiques. Most days of the week, HPH will be following the new provincial guidelines and not be asking for proof of vaccination. They have set each Thursday as 'two-dose Thursdays' for those who are not yet comfortable dining in without needing to show their vaccine passport. They will monitor how guests feel to either add another vaccine-requirement day, or remove it once things improve.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...