6 Ottawa Restaurants That Opened This Summer To Try If You're Craving Something New
Go for the vibes, stay for the eats.
If you're looking to spice things up, there are a number of new Ottawa restaurants that opened this summer that are waiting for you to check out.
Middle Eastern brunch, intimate cocktail lounges and new styles of pizza have popped up in the city and each has a unique atmosphere to enjoy. You can start to travel the world through food at these six new restaurants in Ottawa.
Lavender Grill
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 47 Clarence St. Unit 101 & 102, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dine in a purple paradise at this new grill and lounge in the Byward Market. You'll find a number of different dishes such as Beef Bresaola, Cauliflower Poke Bowl, Grilled Salmon and burgers.
Tirweka
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern brunch
Address: 473 Hazeldean Rd. Unit 9, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've been looking for a new brunch experience look no further. You can dine on Middle Eastern breakfast and lunch options like Zaatar pie, Fatteh with meat, Halloumi pan or eggs with Pastirma in a bright new spot that has an accent wall with a swing.
Stolen Goods Cocktail Bar
Drinking Three Brothers shawarma cocktail at a new bar in Ottawa.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails and small plates
Address: 106 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new cocktail bar is an intimate addition to Sparks Street serving up a new experience full of specialty cocktails and upscale eats. They have a Three Brothers cocktail that tastes like shawarma plus others that come in creative glassware and unique flavours. They serve food until 2 a.m.
Lil Z's Pizza
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 45 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new Ottawa pizza joint serves a type of 'za that's a mix of Neapolitan and New York-style pizza. It's the sister restaurant of The King Eddy and also has an outdoor patio in the Byward Market where you can enjoy your meal with a cocktail.
QuanJuDe Peking Duck
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 90 George St., Ottawa, ON (second floor)
Why You Need To Go: This Chinese chain of Peking Duck restaurants has made its way to Ottawa and it's like dining in Beijing. You need to make a reservation prior to your visit and book the traditional duck meal if you wish since it takes time to make.
Lexington Smokehouse and Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Southern BBQ
Address: 97 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This smokehouse recently opened its second location in Ottawa and now you can enjoy southern BBQ eats and cocktails downtown. It's a modern-looking space with hanging plants and light wood accents.