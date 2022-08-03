NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

new restaurants in ottawa

6 Ottawa Restaurants That Opened This Summer To Try If You're Craving Something New

Go for the vibes, stay for the eats.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Plant wall and swing in Tirweka brunch restaurant. Right: Shawarma cocktail from Stolen Goods.

Plant wall and swing in Tirweka brunch restaurant. Right: Shawarma cocktail from Stolen Goods.

@tirweka | Instagram, Megan Renaud | Narcity

If you're looking to spice things up, there are a number of new Ottawa restaurants that opened this summer that are waiting for you to check out.

Middle Eastern brunch, intimate cocktail lounges and new styles of pizza have popped up in the city and each has a unique atmosphere to enjoy. You can start to travel the world through food at these six new restaurants in Ottawa.

Lavender Grill

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: International

Address: 47 Clarence St. Unit 101 & 102, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dine in a purple paradise at this new grill and lounge in the Byward Market. You'll find a number of different dishes such as Beef Bresaola, Cauliflower Poke Bowl, Grilled Salmon and burgers.

Menu

Tirweka

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern brunch

Address: 473 Hazeldean Rd. Unit 9, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you've been looking for a new brunch experience look no further. You can dine on Middle Eastern breakfast and lunch options like Zaatar pie, Fatteh with meat, Halloumi pan or eggs with Pastirma in a bright new spot that has an accent wall with a swing.

Menu

Stolen Goods Cocktail Bar

Drinking Three Brothers shawarma cocktail at a new bar in Ottawa.

Drinking Three Brothers shawarma cocktail at a new bar in Ottawa.

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktails and small plates

Address: 106 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new cocktail bar is an intimate addition to Sparks Street serving up a new experience full of specialty cocktails and upscale eats. They have a Three Brothers cocktail that tastes like shawarma plus others that come in creative glassware and unique flavours. They serve food until 2 a.m.

Menu

Lil Z's Pizza

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: 45 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new Ottawa pizza joint serves a type of 'za that's a mix of Neapolitan and New York-style pizza. It's the sister restaurant of The King Eddy and also has an outdoor patio in the Byward Market where you can enjoy your meal with a cocktail.

Menu

QuanJuDe Peking Duck

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 90 George St., Ottawa, ON (second floor)

Why You Need To Go: This Chinese chain of Peking Duck restaurants has made its way to Ottawa and it's like dining in Beijing. You need to make a reservation prior to your visit and book the traditional duck meal if you wish since it takes time to make.

Menu

Lexington Smokehouse and Bar 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Southern BBQ

Address: 97 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This smokehouse recently opened its second location in Ottawa and now you can enjoy southern BBQ eats and cocktails downtown. It's a modern-looking space with hanging plants and light wood accents.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...