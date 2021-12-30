This Ottawa Restaurant Has A Robot Cat That Will Serve You Sushi & Sing To You
It will bring you your full meal.
You'll feel as though you're dining in the future at this sushi restaurant in Ottawa that has a robot cat server.
Sushi Village did a free trial of the cute robot server and decided to keep it on staff because of all the help it can provide, especially when the restaurant is at its busiest.
The robot is named Bella, with interactive cat-like features that can blink and smile at you. Bella can also be programmed with different music, she can sing you Happy Birthday or Happy New Year.
The robot not only creates a contact-free experience at the restaurant, but it is also something unique for guests to see while they dine. It has four levels of trays to hold all of your dishes and bring them directly to your table.
Bella can currently serve you at the restaurant's Rideau location, where you can indulge in all-you-can-eat sushi.
Sushi Village
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 217 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: When you're craving sushi you can be served by a cute robot cat.
