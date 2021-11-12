An Ottawa TikToker Is Sharing The Best Cheap Eats In Chinatown & Everything Is $10 Or Less
Drool-worthy bites that won't break the bank.
Eating out doesn't need to be expensive. Here are three of the best restaurants in Chinatown if you want to eat for under $10, according to an Ottawa TikToker.
Local food blogger Allie from @yumyumyow has an entire series devoted to finding delicious and affordable eats around town.
In Chinatown, she recommends heading to Banh Mi My Hang at 788 Somerset St. W. to try their refreshing three-colour dessert for $3.50 and banh mi, as the baguette sandwich is just $4.
Or, if you're craving dumplings, head to 628 Somerset St. W. Yen Fung Ding Dumpling Shoppe has Shanghai pan-fried dumplings for $4.99, and they also sell frozen dim sum that you can bring home.
Another budget-friendly stop is Kowloon Market at 712 Somerset St. W. They sell sweet or savoury pastries for under $1.99, and Allie's top picks are the barbecue pork bun and the curry beef bun.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.