11 Hidden Ottawa Coffee Shops That Every Latte Lover Needs To Try

Cozy cafes to get your caffeine fix. ☕

If your favourite way to start your day is with a giant latte, we've got you covered. Here are 11 hidden Ottawa coffee shops that are so good, you'll keep coming back.

Sure, you could brew espresso at home, but it rarely tastes as good as one made by a barista. So if you're looking to shake up your usual coffee routine, here are cafes you'll want to try for yourself.

Thirsty Maiden Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 65 Denzil Doyle Crt., Kanata, ON

Why You Need To Go: You won't want to leave this cozy plant-filled space with plush seating.

Menu

Little Victories Coffee

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 44 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While you might know of their Bank Street location, Little Victories Coffee has a newly opened shop on Elgin Street that is simply stunning inside.

Menu

Cafe Latte Cino

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 2020 Tenth Line Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's worth the trip to Orleans, as this cafe always has a drool-worthy selection of desserts, and you get adorable designs printed on your lattes.

Menu

Arlington Five

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 5 Arlington Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only do they have a colourful mural on the exterior that will put a smile on your face, but their coffee is so good you'll want to return daily.

Menu

Cafe Cristal

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 240 Kennevale Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here, you can dine under a ceiling covered in flowers and sparkling chandeliers.

Menu

Honey Coffee Bar

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 1564 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you have a sweet tooth, try a flavoured latte and one of their desserts, like a jar of edible cookie dough.

Menu

Morning Owl Kanata

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 1047 Canadian Shield Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While there is no shortage of Morning Owl locations in the city, the plant-filled Kanata shop is incredibly charming.

Menu

Black Squirrel Books & Espresso Bar

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 1073 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hidden inside this fantastic bookshop, you can find an espresso bar.

Menu

Ottawa Bike Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 79b Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love cycling and coffee, this spot on Sparks Street is for you.

Menu

Drip House

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 340B Parkdale Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This eye-catching cafe is also an art gallery and serves cocktails in the evenings.

Menu

The Ministry of Coffee and Social Affairs

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 1013 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is ample seating if you want to bring your laptop and work remotely.

Menu

