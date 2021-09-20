This Ottawa Cafe Just Got The Fluffiest Macarons & One Tastes Like Cotton Candy
It's like biting into a cloud. 🤤
Have you heard of Korean macarons? They are the latest food trend, and you can try them at this Ottawa cafe.
Dao Bake & Sip Cafe is a modern Japanese tea house-inspired cafe that sells mouthwatering desserts.
Here, you can try their new Korean macarons with three times more buttercream filling than a regular macaron.
The desserts aren't too sweet, and the creamy filling with the light and airy cookie is a delicious combination.
You can get your hands on one for only $3.50, and they are available in nine incredible flavours, including orange creamsicle, cotton candy, strawberry cheesecake, and red velvet.
Dao Bake & Sip Cafe
Price: $3.50 each
Cuisine: Cafe
Address: 1558 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While here you can also try tons of other desserts like cheese tarts and Japanese cream buns.
