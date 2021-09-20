Trending Tags

This Ottawa Cafe Just Got The Fluffiest Macarons & One Tastes Like Cotton Candy

It's like biting into a cloud. 🤤

Dao Bake & Sip Cafe, Dao Bake & Sip Cafe

Have you heard of Korean macarons? They are the latest food trend, and you can try them at this Ottawa cafe.

Dao Bake & Sip Cafe is a modern Japanese tea house-inspired cafe that sells mouthwatering desserts.

Here, you can try their new Korean macarons with three times more buttercream filling than a regular macaron.

The desserts aren't too sweet, and the creamy filling with the light and airy cookie is a delicious combination.

You can get your hands on one for only $3.50, and they are available in nine incredible flavours, including orange creamsicle, cotton candy, strawberry cheesecake, and red velvet.

Dao Bake & Sip Cafe

Price: $3.50 each

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 1558 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While here you can also try tons of other desserts like cheese tarts and Japanese cream buns.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

