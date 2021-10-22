Trending Tags

Ottawa
8 Halloween Desserts In Ottawa If You Want All The Treats & None Of The Tricks

Something wicked(ly sweet) this way comes. 👻

8 Halloween Desserts In Ottawa If You Want All The Treats & None Of The Tricks
@littlejoberrys | Instagram, @alitlebitofsugar | Instagram

Just because you no longer go trick-or-treating doesn't mean you need to miss out on all the sweets. Here are eight Halloween desserts in Ottawa perfect for eating while you watch Hocus Pocus.

From vegan treats to cookies that are nearly too pretty, we have all the drooly-worth bites you'll want to try ASAP.

Halloween Sugar Cookies

Price: 💸💸

Address: Nepean, ON (exact pick-up location sent after ordering)

Why You Need To Go: The Compassionate Rabbit sells an assortment of stunning sugar cookies that are tasty works of art.

Menu

Cupcake Spiders

Price: 💸

Address: 87 Murray St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Mantovani 1946 is selling adorable double chocolate spider cupcakes, caramel candy apples and jack-o-lantern cheesecakes.

Menu

Spooky Pints Of Ice Cream

Price: 💸

Address: 102 Fairmont Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Merry Dairy has tons of festive ice cream flavours like candy bar, honeycomb, and Edgar Allan s'mores.

Menu

Jack-O-Lantern Shortbread

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for vegan treats, Little Jo Berry's has tons of options to pick from, including their haunted shortbread.

Menu

Trick Or Treat Sugar Cookie

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: Ottawa, ON (pickup location sent after ordering)

Why You Need To Go: You can order a box of assorted desserts, including cookies, cupcakes and brownies from A Little Bit Of Sugar.

Menu

Ghost Cupcakes

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 6 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can order adorable ghost cupcakes from The Cupcake Lounge that are perfect for anyone who loves chocolate.

Menu

Jack-O-Lantern Cookies

Price: 💸

Address: 30 Metcalfe St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pick up some fall cookies at Le Moulin de Provence KD that make the perfect afternoon snack.

Menu

Chocolate Cakes

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 2020 Tenth Line Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Cafe Latte Cino has chocolate fudge cakes loaded with Halloween candies that are perfect for sharing with your friends.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

