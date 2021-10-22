8 Halloween Desserts In Ottawa If You Want All The Treats & None Of The Tricks
Something wicked(ly sweet) this way comes. 👻
Just because you no longer go trick-or-treating doesn't mean you need to miss out on all the sweets. Here are eight Halloween desserts in Ottawa perfect for eating while you watch Hocus Pocus.
From vegan treats to cookies that are nearly too pretty, we have all the drooly-worth bites you'll want to try ASAP.
Halloween Sugar Cookies
Price: 💸💸
Address: Nepean, ON (exact pick-up location sent after ordering)
Why You Need To Go: The Compassionate Rabbit sells an assortment of stunning sugar cookies that are tasty works of art.
Cupcake Spiders
Price: 💸
Address: 87 Murray St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mantovani 1946 is selling adorable double chocolate spider cupcakes, caramel candy apples and jack-o-lantern cheesecakes.
Spooky Pints Of Ice Cream
Price: 💸
Address: 102 Fairmont Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Merry Dairy has tons of festive ice cream flavours like candy bar, honeycomb, and Edgar Allan s'mores.
Jack-O-Lantern Shortbread
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for vegan treats, Little Jo Berry's has tons of options to pick from, including their haunted shortbread.
Trick Or Treat Sugar Cookie
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: Ottawa, ON (pickup location sent after ordering)
Why You Need To Go: You can order a box of assorted desserts, including cookies, cupcakes and brownies from A Little Bit Of Sugar.
Ghost Cupcakes
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 6 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can order adorable ghost cupcakes from The Cupcake Lounge that are perfect for anyone who loves chocolate.
Jack-O-Lantern Cookies
Price: 💸
Address: 30 Metcalfe St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pick up some fall cookies at Le Moulin de Provence KD that make the perfect afternoon snack.
Chocolate Cakes
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 2020 Tenth Line Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cafe Latte Cino has chocolate fudge cakes loaded with Halloween candies that are perfect for sharing with your friends.
