9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Halloween Weekend That Don’t Require A Costume
Last-minute ideas if you don't have plans. 🎃
Wrap up October with a bang! Here are nine things to do in Ottawa this Halloween weekend that don't require you to wear a costume.
After you've carved your pumpkin, there's more to do than watching a scary movie and treating yourself to a mountain of sweets.
Just because you might no longer go trick-or-treating doesn't mean you need to miss out on the fun. Here are some haunted attractions and activities to try ASAP.
Dine At The Koven
Price: 💸💸
Address: 93 Murray St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy spooky vibes all year at this eatery within the ByWard Market.
Scream In Terror At The Sawmill
Price: $30 per person
When: October 8-31
Address: 1015 Bank St. Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head to Landsdowne to visit Saunders Farm's The Sawmill, which feels like entering a horror movie.
Try An Escape Room In The Dark
Price: $32 per person
When: October 28-31
Address: 201 Queen St. & 982 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you aren't afraid of the dark, you can try one of Escape Manor's escape rooms. This weekend, they will be turning off the lights to make things extra challenging.
Explore A Glowing Halloween-Themed Trail
Price: $17.50 per person
When: October 29-30
Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: This weekend, Parc Omega's illuminated walk will have a Halloween theme, and you'll get to explore the woods where you'll hear bone-chilling sounds all around you.
Shop For Treasures At The Ottawa Fall Home Show
Price: $11 per person
When: October 28-31
Address: EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore the showroom and shop the market, where you can pick up decor for your home.
Ride Interzip Rogers
Price: $39.99 per person
When: Until October 31
Address: 40 Rue Jos-Montferrand, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is the last weekend in 2021 to ride Interzip.
Have Fun Painting Ceramics
Price: 💸💸
Address: 150 Katimavik Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to be the next Picasso to have fun painting pottery, and when it's complete, you'll have a new mug or decoration for your apartment.
Visit A Halloween Village
Price: $25 per person (day), $35 per person (night)
When: Until October 31
Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore Acres Of Terror at Canmore Orchard at night or the less frightful daytime experience. They have tons of attractions to explore, like a fog maze, Halloween village and a spooky wagon ride.
Eat At A Haunted Diner
Price: 💸
When: October 30, 7-9:30 p.m.
Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Little Jo Berry's will be having a pop-up where you can get vegan Halloween-themed desserts. Pascale's Ice Cream and Kitty Kate Confections will also be on-site, selling everything from ghost macarons to terrifying ice cream treats.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.