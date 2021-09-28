Ottawa's New Haunted Sawmill Opens In October & It's Like Stepping Into A Horror Movie
Lansdowne's fright site is straight from your nightmares.
If you love watching horror movies, you'll want to visit Saunders Farm's new haunted sawmill in Ottawa.
After being delayed by a year, The Sawmill is finally opening this October, if you dare to visit.
Here you'll be able to explore the indoor fright sight that looks straight out of your nightmares.
But once you escape, the fun doesn't stop there. There will be plenty to keep you entertained in the outdoor area, like street theatre and other surprises.
Plus, there is a patio where you can have a boozy beverage, and you can feast on burgers, fries and other snacks with your friends.
This fall, it will run on select evenings from October 8 to 31, and the $30 tickets are for a timed entry.
The Sawmill
Price: $30 per person
When: October 8 - 31
Address: 1015 Bank St. Ottawa, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for a fun date idea this spooky season, this would be perfect.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.