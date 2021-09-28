Trending Tags

halloween in ottawa

Ottawa's New Haunted Sawmill Opens In October & It's Like Stepping Into A Horror Movie

Lansdowne's fright site is straight from your nightmares.

This New Haunted Sawmill In Ottawa Opens In October & Is Like Stepping Into Horror Movie
Carter DeCurtis | The Sawmill, Carter DeCurtis | The Sawmill

If you love watching horror movies, you'll want to visit Saunders Farm's new haunted sawmill in Ottawa.

After being delayed by a year, The Sawmill is finally opening this October, if you dare to visit.

Here you'll be able to explore the indoor fright sight that looks straight out of your nightmares.

But once you escape, the fun doesn't stop there. There will be plenty to keep you entertained in the outdoor area, like street theatre and other surprises.

Plus, there is a patio where you can have a boozy beverage, and you can feast on burgers, fries and other snacks with your friends.

This fall, it will run on select evenings from October 8 to 31, and the $30 tickets are for a timed entry.

The Sawmill

Price: $30 per person

When: October 8 - 31

Address: 1015 Bank St. Ottawa, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for a fun date idea this spooky season, this would be perfect.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

