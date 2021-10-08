Trending Tags

things to do this weekend in ottawa

8 Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Ottawa If You're All Turkey-ed Out

Make the most of the long weekend!

@exoticbottega | Instagram, @paigelizguy | Instagram

Thanksgiving is finally here, but there is more to do than feast on turkey. Here are eight things to do this weekend in Ottawa to make the most of your extra time off work.

There are lots of new locations you will want to explore, from an exotic snack store to the terrifying attraction The Sawmill. So it's time to start making plans with your friends and decide on which activity below you'll try first.

Get Scared At The Sawmill

Price: $30 per person

When: October 8-31

Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's new haunted attraction opens this Friday, and it has both indoor and outdoor sights for you to explore.

Website

Ride The Camp Fortune Scenic Chairlift

Price: $12 per person

When: Until October 17

Address: 300 chemin Dunlop, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: This weekend, including Thanksgiving Monday, you'll be able to ride the chairlift to get a bird's eye view of colourful fall foliage.

Website

Order Some Comfort Food From Stoked

Price: 💸

When: Until October 9

Address: 1455 Youville Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love the mouthwatering barbeque from Stoked, you can visit them one more time before they close for the season.

Website

Go Shopping At The One World Bazaar

Price: Free admission

When: Friday to Sunday until November 14

Address: 6110 Mitch Owens Rd., Manotick Station, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can shop for gorgeous artisan-made items for your home at this shop that is only open until November 14.

Website

Shop For Unique Treats At Exotic Bottega

Price: 💸

Address: 100 Murray St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This newly opened shop sells unique flavours of cereals, snacks and drinks you can't easily find in stores. Here, you can get your hands on treats like Dunkaroos cereal, strawberry Oreos, and red curry chips.

Website

Visit Ottawa's New Laugh Lounge

Price: $22.23 per person

Address: 61 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you need a good laugh, you should head to Laugh Lounge, a new comedy club in the ByWard Market.

Website

Celebrate Fall Rhapsody At Gatineau Park

Price: Free

When: September 25 to October 24, 2021

Address: Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: The leaves have started to change colour in Gatineau Park, so it's time to explore some of the many spectacular hiking trails. If you don't have a car, you can ride the free NCC shuttle bus to the park.

Website

Find The Hidden Tavern At The Gallery

Price: 💸💸

Address: 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Patio season isn't over yet. Hidden inside the sunken garden at the National Gallery Of Canada, you can find the recently opened Tavern At The Gallery.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

