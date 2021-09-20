Trending Tags

fall activities in ottawa

Camp Fortune’s Scenic Chairlift Near Ottawa Will Have You Soaring Over The Fall Colours

Sit back and see the red and orange leaves! 🍁

Camp Fortune’s Scenic Chairlift Near Ottawa Will Have You Soaring Over The Fall Colours
Hiking isn't the only way to see the fall foliage. Instead, you can ride Camp Fortune's scenic chairlift that will take you soaring over the colourful leaves.

To try it for yourself, you can head to Chelsea, just 25 minutes from Ottawa.

The roundtrip ride is $12 per person and will provide you with incredible views of the natural beauty of Gatineau Park.

It is the perfect last-minute activity, as there is no need to pre-purchase your admission.

Tickets will be for sale on-site at the Skyline Lodge, and the chairlift will run from September 25 till October 11 on weekends, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp Fortune Scenic Chairlift

Price: $12 per person

When: September 25 - October 11 (weekends and Thanksgiving Monday)

Address: 300 Chemin Dunlop, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: While here, you can also visit their aerial park and mountain bike trails.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

