This New Ottawa Store Sells The Wildest Snacks You Never Knew Existed

Dunkaroos cereal, strawberry Oreos, and red curry chips! 🤤

@exoticbottega | Instagram, @exoticbottega | Instagram

If you love trying new flavours of snacks, you'll want to check out this new Ottawa store that sells the wildest treats you never knew existed.

Exotic Bottega opened on September 18 in the ByWard Market and has a drool-worthy selection of limited edition foods from across the globe.

Inside, you'll find so many unique flavours of cookies, chocolates, chips, cereals, drinks, cupcake mixes, and so much more.

For example, they carry items like strawberry Oreos, Dunkaroos cereal, Cadbury spread, Funfetti pancake mix, and chicken tikka masala chips.

To shop the items, you'll have to head in-store. But Exotic Bottega told Narcity they will have an online store and plan to be on Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes.

Exotic Bottega

Address: 100 Murray St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The selection varies all the time, so there is always something new to discover.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

