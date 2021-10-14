7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Can't Wait For Halloween
Spooky season is here! 👻
Still unsure what to do this Saturday? Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend if you can't wait for Halloween.
There is so much more to do than just drinking a PSL and going on another hike to see the colourful leaves. There's no need to wait until October 31; you can already have a ghoulishly good time at these not-to-miss events.
Acres Of Terror
Price: $32 per person (night)
When: Until October 30
Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Cannamore Orchard, you can get scared in their wagon ride and Halloween-themed village, then try to navigate your way to the exit of their fog maze.
FrightFest
Price: $43+ per person
When: September 25 to October 31
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fall, Saunders Farm has five haunts, including a new spine-chilling haunted hayride.
Pumpkinferno
Price: $20 per person
When: September 24 to October 31
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinferno is like a Halloween wonderland, and here you can follow a trail past thousands of glowing pumpkins.
The Sawmill
Price: $30 per person
When: October 8-31
Address: 1015 Bank St. Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can finally experience the highly anticipated fright site at Landsdowne, which will make you feel like you stepped into a horror movie.
Escape Manor's Immersive Film Series
Price: $49+ per person
When: August 27 to October 31
Address: Secret location (you'll be sent the address 48 hours before the event)
Why You Need To Go: It is a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that will make you feel like you are part of the scary movie.
Deadwood Haunted Drive
Price: $45+ per vehicle
When: October 14-31
Address: Wesley Clover Parks Campground, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Without leaving your car, you can explore this driving route that will take you past scenes straight from your worst nightmares.
SKreamers
Price: $20 per person
When: Until October 31
Address: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This event isn't for the faint of heart. At SKreamers, you'll be able to explore a laboratory and barn sure to give you goosebumps.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.