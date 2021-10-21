7 Free Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend So You Can Have Fun Without Going Broke

Trending Tags

You can keep your wallet at home. If you want to save your cash, here are free things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Fall can quickly become expensive if you've splurged on too many PSL and Halloween event tickets. But if you are feeling broke, it doesn't mean you need to spend your time off work stuck at home.

Here are seven activities to try:

See The Dazzling Light Court

Price: Free

When: Until November 15

Address: Sparks Street, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: On Sparks Street between Metcalfe and O'Connor, you can find an illuminated projection that will move beneath your feet.

Website

Ride The NCC Fall Rhapsody Shuttle

Price: Free

When: Until October 24

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: It is the last weekend to ride the NCC shuttle bus that will take you from Ottawa to some of the best hiking trails in Gatineau Park.

Website

Find The Hidden Princess Louise Falls

Price: Free

Address: St. Joseph Boulevard, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hidden in Orleans, you can find a waterfall surrounded by colourful fall foliage.

Website

Experience Beyond The ART

Price: Free

When: From October 22

Address: Bank Street, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is a new augmented reality exhibit on Bank Street, which will bring five murals to life. To experience it for yourself, you'll need to scan the QR codes posted to download an app on your phone.

Website

See Incredible Artwork At The Ottawa Art Gallery

Price: Free

Address: 50 Mackenzie King Bridge, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get inspired and find your new favourite artwork inside the Ottawa Art Gallery.

Website

Take A Selfie Next To A Giant Pumpkin

Price: Free

Address: ByWard Market, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stroll around all the seasonal stalls in the ByWard Market and then see the colossal pumpkin.

Website

Explore The Canadian Science And Technology Museum

Price: Free (daily between 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Address: 1867 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can feel like a kid again and visit all the impressive exhibits.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

