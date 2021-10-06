Trending Tags

Ottawa’s Deadwood Haunted Drive Returns This October & It’s The Stuff Of Nightmares

The drive-thru event will take you to six bone-chilling horror sites. 🧟

Deadwood Haunted Drive in Ottawa is back this fall, and the sequel is the stuff of nightmares.

The Halloween drive-through experience is happening at the Wesley Clover Parks Campground from October 14 to 31.

This year, you'll get to drive through six bone-chilling sites that look straight out of a horror movie, so you'll want to lock your car doors.

Inside, you can expect to see actors, incredible special effects, creepy sounds, and dazzling lighting to bring the scare sites to life.

If you're brave enough to go, tickets start at $45 per vehicle, and you can book an entry timeslot online.

Deadwood Haunted Drive

Price: $45+ per vehicle

When: October 14-31

Address: Wesley Clover Parks Campground, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a fun way for adults to celebrate Halloween, and would make an incredible date night.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

