8 Ottawa Date Ideas Perfect For You & Your Boo This Halloween

Have a spook-tacular time together. 🎃

8 Ottawa Date Ideas Perfect For You & Your Boo This Halloween
@axgela | Instagram, @tamarajurkiewicz | Instagram

Have a frightfully fun time with these Ottawa date ideas perfect for Halloween.

If you are trying to surprise your special someone with some quality together this October, you have more options than watching a scary movie on Netflix.

Instead, why not try some of the spooky activities around town together?

Deadwood Haunted Drive

Price: $45+ per vehicle

When: October 14 - October 31

Address: Wesley Clover Parks Campground, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this haunted drive-thru event, you will visit numerous spooky sights without ever leaving your car.

Website

Millers' Farm And Market

Price: Free admission (pumpkins are priced by size)

Address: 6158 Rideau Valley Dr., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: The two of you can visit a pumpkin patch, then head home and carve a jack-o-lantern.

Website

The Sawmill

Price: $30 per person

When: October 8 - 31

Address: 1015 Bank St. Ottawa, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Landsdowne has a new Halloween attraction called The Sawmill, and it will provide hours of entertainment. Not only can you visit the scare sight, but there is an outdoor area where you can get food and drinks too.

Website

Pumpkinferno

Price: $20 per person

When: September 24 – October 31

Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinferno is back at Upper Canada Village, and this year you can wander the pathways to see over 7000 glowing pumpkins.

Website

Serial Killer Charade At Room Escape Ottawa

Price: $25.66 per person

Address: 1860 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You could see if you can complete this terrifying escape room where you need to race to escape a cabin in the woods.

Website

The Haunted Walk Of Ottawa

Price: $24.99 per person

Address: 46 1/2 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Together you can go on a guided walking tour to some of the most haunted spots in the city.

Website

Escape Manor's Immersive Film Series

Price: $49+ per person

When: August 27 - October 31

Address: Secret location (you'll be sent the address 48 hours before the event)

Why You Need To Go: You can wear a costume and watch a movie under the stars at this new immersive experience.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

