Ottawa
EN - Things To Do
halloween in ottawa

8 Things To Do In Ottawa For Halloween If You're Too Old To Go Trick-Or-Treating

Have a fa-boo-lous time. 👻

8 Things To Do In Ottawa For Halloween If You're Too Old To Go Trick-Or-Treating
@theottawadiaries | Instagram, @littlejoberrys | Instagram

There is more to do on October 31 than just trick-or-treating. Here are eight things to do in Ottawa for Halloween to ensure you have a fang-tastic time.

If you still don't have plans, we have you covered. There is more to do than re-watching Hocus Pocus and eating mini chocolate bars.

Here are some fun ways to celebrate the spooky season:

Explore FrightFest

Price: $43+ per person

When: Until October 31

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are five immersive attractions, including a new haunted hayride, that are sure to give you goosebumps.

Website

Visit Four Haunt Sites At Acres Of Terror

Price: $25+ per person

When: Until October 31

Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON

Why You Need To Go: Just a short drive outside the city, you can explore a Halloween village and fog maze.

Website

Treat Yourself To Some Cookies At Little Jo Berry's

Price: 💸

Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stuff your face with the desserts you actually want to eat, like an adorable ghost cookie.

Website

Get Scared At The Sawmill

Price: $30 per person

When: Until October 31

Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new spooky attraction is accessible by transit and isn't for the faint of heart.

Website

Try A Creepy Escape Room

Price: $27 per person

Address: 201 Queen St. & 982 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Escape Manor has several creepy-themed rooms where you can race against the clock to find the exit.

Website

Head To Deadwood Haunted Drive

Price: $45+ per vehicle

When: Until October 31

Address: Wesley Clover Parks Campground, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Without leaving your car, you can drive through a haunted event filled with monsters.

Website

Join A Paranormal Investigations At The Historic SDG Jail

Price: $69.99 per person

When: October 31

Address: SDG Jail, 11 Water St. W., Cornwall, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll get the chance to join a paranormal investigation at a haunted jail.

Website

See 7,000 Glowing Pumpkins At Pumpkinferno

Price: $20 per person

When: Until October 31

Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can go for a walk at night to see thousands of pumpkins.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

