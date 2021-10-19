8 Things To Do In Ottawa For Halloween If You're Too Old To Go Trick-Or-Treating
Have a fa-boo-lous time. 👻
There is more to do on October 31 than just trick-or-treating. Here are eight things to do in Ottawa for Halloween to ensure you have a fang-tastic time.
If you still don't have plans, we have you covered. There is more to do than re-watching Hocus Pocus and eating mini chocolate bars.
Here are some fun ways to celebrate the spooky season:
Explore FrightFest
Price: $43+ per person
When: Until October 31
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are five immersive attractions, including a new haunted hayride, that are sure to give you goosebumps.
Visit Four Haunt Sites At Acres Of Terror
Price: $25+ per person
When: Until October 31
Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just a short drive outside the city, you can explore a Halloween village and fog maze.
Treat Yourself To Some Cookies At Little Jo Berry's
Price: 💸
Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stuff your face with the desserts you actually want to eat, like an adorable ghost cookie.
Get Scared At The Sawmill
Price: $30 per person
When: Until October 31
Address: 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new spooky attraction is accessible by transit and isn't for the faint of heart.
Try A Creepy Escape Room
Price: $27 per person
Address: 201 Queen St. & 982 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Escape Manor has several creepy-themed rooms where you can race against the clock to find the exit.
Head To Deadwood Haunted Drive
Price: $45+ per vehicle
When: Until October 31
Address: Wesley Clover Parks Campground, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Without leaving your car, you can drive through a haunted event filled with monsters.
Join A Paranormal Investigations At The Historic SDG Jail
Price: $69.99 per person
When: October 31
Address: SDG Jail, 11 Water St. W., Cornwall, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll get the chance to join a paranormal investigation at a haunted jail.
See 7,000 Glowing Pumpkins At Pumpkinferno
Price: $20 per person
When: Until October 31
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can go for a walk at night to see thousands of pumpkins.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
