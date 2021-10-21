This Town Near Ottawa Has Turned Into Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
Say hello to a giant Jack Skellington!
Get ready to sing "this is Halloween," as this town near Ottawa has transformed into a scene straight from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Vaudreuil-Dorion is just one hour and 30 minutes from the National Capital and is the perfect road trip for Tim Burton movie fans.
At the corner of Saint-Charles Avenue and Paul-Gerin-Lajoie Road, you can say hello to the pumpkin king, Jack Skellington.
There's also a bench to relax next to the pumpkins, tombstones and the ghost dog Zero.
If you're searching for something free to do, it's time to plan a road trip with a friend to see this attraction for yourself.
Halloween In Vaudreuil-Dorion
Price: Free
Address: 405 Av. Saint-Charles, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you stepped into the iconic movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas.
