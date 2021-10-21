Trending Tags

This Town Near Ottawa Has Turned Into Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Say hello to a giant Jack Skellington!

This Town Near Ottawa Has Turned Into Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
Christian Gonzalez | Facebook

Get ready to sing "this is Halloween," as this town near Ottawa has transformed into a scene straight from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Vaudreuil-Dorion is just one hour and 30 minutes from the National Capital and is the perfect road trip for Tim Burton movie fans.

At the corner of Saint-Charles Avenue and Paul-Gerin-Lajoie Road, you can say hello to the pumpkin king, Jack Skellington.

There's also a bench to relax next to the pumpkins, tombstones and the ghost dog Zero.

If you're searching for something free to do, it's time to plan a road trip with a friend to see this attraction for yourself.

Halloween In Vaudreuil-Dorion

Price: Free

Address: 405 Av. Saint-Charles, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you stepped into the iconic movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

