This Pumpkin Village Near Ottawa Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Stepped Into A Fairytale
You can also explore a giant corn maze!
You won't believe your eyes when you see this pumpkin village near Ottawa.
Citrouilleville is only 1.5-hours from Ottawa and well worth the drive as you'll feel like you've stepped into a fairytale.
Here there are multiple houses made out of pumpkins, and you can actually explore inside.
You can easily spend a few hours here, as you can also take a selfie at the festive photobooths and get lost in the corn maze.
This fall, it's open until Halloween, and tickets are $15 per adult.
Citrouilleville
Price: $15 per adult
When: Until October 31
Address: 560 69e Avenue, St-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: It is a one-of-a-kind attraction that would be the perfect weekend road trip with your BFF.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
