9 Pumpkin Desserts In Ottawa You Can Only Get Your Hands On During The Fall
Pumpkin pop tarts? Yes, please.
Move over PSL; here are nine pumpkin desserts in Ottawa that you absolutely will want to try this fall.
The next time you are in the mood for something sweet, it is time to explore some of the seasonal treats available. Right now, you can get everything from pumpkin pop tarts to freshly baked cinnamon buns that are so good you won't be able to eat just one.
Pumpkin Spice Mini Tart
Price: $4.35 per tart
Address: 1558 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll have a hard time walking out of Dao Bake & Sip Cafe with just one dessert as they have an incredible selection of sweets, including pumpkin spice tarts.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cupcakes
Price: $24 for 6 cupcakes
Address: Multiple pickup locations in Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: You can order a box of six gluten-free pumpkin cupcakes from IO Bakes that are nearly too pretty to eat.
Pumpkin Scones
Price: $2.35 each
Address: 890 Innes Rd. & 3161 Strandherd Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Cobs Bread, you can get pumpkin scones that come with a cream cheese glaze and have caramel drizzled on top.
Pumpkin Spice Pop Tarts
Price: 💸
Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Did you love eating pop tarts as a kid? Then you'll want to get your hands on Little Jo Berry's vegan version filled with pumpkin.
Pumpkin Spice Cruffie
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: A cruffie is the mashup you never know you needed. It is a mix between a croissant and muffin, and Farm Boy currently is selling boxes of drool-worthy pumpkin spice cruffies.
Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Buns
Price: $4.50 a bun or $16.75 for take home and bake container of four buns
Address: 767 Silver Seven Rd. & 111 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Strawberry Blonde Bakery has you covered if you are searching for a gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free fall dessert. This fall, they have pumpkin spice cinnamon buns that you can take home and bake at home.
Pumpkin Spice Donuts
Price: $3.25 each or $35.10 per dozen
Address: 307a Richmond Rd, 46 Byward Market, 1500 Bank St., & 4055 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Maverick's Donuts now has pumpkin spice donuts that have a pumpkin glaze and cute leaf sprinkles.
Classic Pumpkin Pie
Price: $9 for a small and $18 for a large pie
Address: 979 Cameron St., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you live alone and think a regular pumpkin pie is too big, you can get a small pie at the Black Walnut Bakery, which is the perfect size for two to three people. Here they use local pumpkins for the filling, a whipped chantilly cream for the topping.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream
Price: 💸
Address: 102 Fairmont Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Merry Dairy is now scooping their fall ice cream flavours which include pumpkin cheesecake.
