Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best dessert places in ottawa

9 Pumpkin Desserts In Ottawa You Can Only Get Your Hands On During The Fall

Pumpkin pop tarts? Yes, please.

9 Pumpkin Desserts In Ottawa You Can Only Get Your Hands On During The Fall
@officialfarmboy | Instagram, @littlejoberrys | Instagram

Move over PSL; here are nine pumpkin desserts in Ottawa that you absolutely will want to try this fall.

The next time you are in the mood for something sweet, it is time to explore some of the seasonal treats available. Right now, you can get everything from pumpkin pop tarts to freshly baked cinnamon buns that are so good you won't be able to eat just one.

Pumpkin Spice Mini Tart

Price: $4.35 per tart

Address: 1558 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll have a hard time walking out of Dao Bake & Sip Cafe with just one dessert as they have an incredible selection of sweets, including pumpkin spice tarts.

Menu

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cupcakes

Price: $24 for 6 cupcakes

Address: Multiple pickup locations in Ottawa

Why You Need To Go: You can order a box of six gluten-free pumpkin cupcakes from IO Bakes that are nearly too pretty to eat.

Menu

Pumpkin Scones

Price: $2.35 each

Address: 890 Innes Rd. & 3161 Strandherd Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Cobs Bread, you can get pumpkin scones that come with a cream cheese glaze and have caramel drizzled on top.

Menu

Pumpkin Spice Pop Tarts

Price: 💸

Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Did you love eating pop tarts as a kid? Then you'll want to get your hands on Little Jo Berry's vegan version filled with pumpkin.

Menu

Pumpkin Spice Cruffie

Price: 💸

Address: Various locations around Ottawa

Why You Need To Go: A cruffie is the mashup you never know you needed. It is a mix between a croissant and muffin, and Farm Boy currently is selling boxes of drool-worthy pumpkin spice cruffies.

Menu

Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Buns

Price: $4.50 a bun or $16.75 for take home and bake container of four buns

Address: 767 Silver Seven Rd. & 111 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Strawberry Blonde Bakery has you covered if you are searching for a gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free fall dessert. This fall, they have pumpkin spice cinnamon buns that you can take home and bake at home.

Menu

Pumpkin Spice Donuts

Price: $3.25 each or $35.10 per dozen

Address: 307a Richmond Rd, 46 Byward Market, 1500 Bank St., & 4055 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Maverick's Donuts now has pumpkin spice donuts that have a pumpkin glaze and cute leaf sprinkles.

Menu

Classic Pumpkin Pie

The Black Walnut Bakery

The Black Walnut Bakery

Price: $9 for a small and $18 for a large pie

Address: 979 Cameron St., Cumberland, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you live alone and think a regular pumpkin pie is too big, you can get a small pie at the Black Walnut Bakery, which is the perfect size for two to three people. Here they use local pumpkins for the filling, a whipped chantilly cream for the topping.

Menu

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream

Price: 💸

Address: 102 Fairmont Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Merry Dairy is now scooping their fall ice cream flavours which include pumpkin cheesecake.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Ottawa Cafe Just Got The Fluffiest Macarons & One Tastes Like Cotton Candy

It's like biting into a cloud. 🤤

Dao Bake & Sip Cafe, Dao Bake & Sip Cafe

Have you heard of Korean macarons? They are the latest food trend, and you can try them at this Ottawa cafe.

Dao Bake & Sip Cafe is a modern Japanese tea house-inspired cafe that sells mouthwatering desserts.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa’s New 'Croffle' Cafe Has A Mouthwatering Mix Of 2 Treats

Croissants + waffles = croffles 🧇

@halalgirls613 | Instagram, @halalgirls613 | Instagram

Are you wondering where to get croffles in Ottawa? You can finally get your hands on one at FirstBite on Sussex Street.

If you haven't heard of new trendy croffle before, they are a mix between a waffle and croissant.

Keep Reading Show less

8 London Study Spots To Check Out When Weldon Is Packed

For when a 5th floor cubicle is not just not happening.
Tumblr

So you've made it halfway through the semester without losing your mind. It's not an easy feat, so let us just take a second to say that we're proud of you guys! The end is on the horizon, so just keep on keepin' on, we believe in you!

Better yet, we want to help. When you're drowning in midterms, the last thing you want to have to worry about is finding somewhere to study.

Keep Reading Show less