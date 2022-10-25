Popeyes Is Selling 300-Piece Nuggets In BC This Week & It'll Cost You $200
You can only get it at this one location in the province!
Nugget lovers, listen up! Popeyes is selling 300-piece chicken nugget meals in Canada for three days in some provinces and B.C. is one of them.
B.C. is one of the lucky provinces that have a Popeyes location selling the meal, so you can go and try the new supersized menu item this week. The only catch? It will cost you $200!
The huge 300-piece chicken nugget meal has been released to celebrate the 300th Popeyes location in Canada opening on October 25. The new limited-time menu item has a nugget for each Popeyes location.
They'll also be serving them up for people in Ontario, Alberta, and Manitoba — for anyone who is ready to drop some serious money on nuggets.
Canadians only have three days to order the special item though, starting on October 26 and until October 28. British Columbians can only get it at one spot in the province so gather your friends and start planning the ultimate chicken nugget feast.
Where is the Popeyes 300 Nuggets available in B.C.?
A press release said that "guests interested in ordering the larger-than-life package can preorder theirs starting today by calling or visiting one of the following participating restaurants at least 24 hours in advance."
In B.C., Popeyes lovers have to visit or call this location to order the impressive meal: 3025 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, B.C.
What is the Popeyes 300-piece nugget meal price?
In B.C. this meal will cost you $200.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.