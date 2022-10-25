Popeyes Is Actually Selling 300-Piece Nuggets In Canada & You Can Get It For 3 Days Only
That's a lot of nuggets! 🐔
Popeyes is supersizing one of its menu items and offering 300-piece chicken nuggets in Canada but for three days only.
To celebrate the 300th Popeyes location in Canada opening on October 25, 2022, the fast food chain is introducing "a menu item befitting for the milestone" — a 300-piece Nugget Meal.
So, if you get this meal, you'll get one nugget for each Popeyes location in the country!
The 300-piece meal will cost you $200 at locations in B.C., Alberta and Ontario but the location in Manitoba has it on the menu for $205.99.
What is the 300-piece Nugget Meal?
This limited-time Popeyes menu item comes with 300 pieces of nuggets that are seasoned, hand-battered in buttermilk, breaded and fried.
From October 26 to October 28, the 300-piece Nugget Meal will be available while supplies last at certain locations in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.
Where is the 300-piece Nugget Meal available in Canada?
The only four locations in Canada offering 300-piece nuggets are:
- 3025 Lougheed Hwy in Coquitlam, B.C.
- 10188 109 St. NW in Edmonton, Alberta
- 1455 Henderson Hwy in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- 273 Yonge St. in Toronto, Ontario
The meal needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance to give the kitchen enough time to prep and make it.
To pre-order the nugget meal, you need to call or go into one of the participating restaurants at least 24 hours in advance and tell them what you want to get.
So, if you're willing to pay the price, you'll have to wait a day to actually get your hands on the massive amount of nuggets!