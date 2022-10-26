Herschel Is Having A Massive Warehouse Sale In Vancouver & The Deals Are So Wild
Up to 75% off! 🎒
If you are a huge fan of the Herschel brand, you're in luck because the company is planning its first-ever warehouse sale in Vancouver next month.
The mega-discounted Herschel Supply Co. event will be happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre from November 10 to 13, and it's kinda like Aritzia warehouse sale all over again.
On November 10 to 11, the event will run from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., on November 12, it will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and on the final day, November 13, it will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The Vancouver-born brand is known for selling backpacks, accessories, apparel, and travel items. Including everything from stylish toques to trendy totes.
The Vancouver Convention Centre has lots of public parking options, and it's easily accessible by public transit. It is two blocks away from the Waterfront Skytrain station and close to certain bus routes.
The big sale event will only be accepting cards, and no cash — so don't show up with your piggy bank savings. They will be accepting Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Apple Pay and Debit cards, but unfortunately, no Herschel Gift Cards.
Anything you end up buying from the warehouse event will be a final sale, so make sure you absolutely love it before making that purchase!
Herschel Warehouse Sale
When: November 10 to 13
Address: Vancouver Convention Centre East., Hall A999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC