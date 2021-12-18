This Ottawa Bubble Tea Cafe Will Make You Feel Like You're Inside A Colouring Book (VIDEOS)
A tea-riffic spot to visit!
The next time you are in the ByWard Market and craving a refreshing beverage, you'll want to visit this bubble tea shop in Ottawa.
Anson's Tea opened in 2021, and the interior looks like a colouring book.
All the walls are covered in eye-catching white and black drawings.
There is an adorable living room area with a sofa, television, bookcase, plants and art.
The black and white illustrations allow the colourful drinks to stand out in the unique space.
There is an assortment of delicious teas on the menu to pick from milk, latte, fruit, and more.
Plus, you can customize your order to add extra toppings to get a drink perfect for you.
Anson‘s Tea
Price: 💸
Address: 133 Besserer St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you are inside a colouring book and get some tasty bubble tea.
