Cineplex Is Selling Tickets For Under $3 At Some Ontario Theatres This Month & Here's Where
Feel free to spring for the large popcorn and extra butter. 🍿
If you're saving up on cash and looking for something fun to do over the March break, Cineplex has a special deal that will let you see a movie for super cheap.
Moviegoers across Ontario will be able to catch a film for just $2.99 this month in select theatres for a handful of Cineplex movie screenings.
Cineplex's Family Favourites program runs throughout March and offers budget-friendly movie options every Saturday at 11 a.m., so you'll just have to swap that dinner date to brunch, and you'll be able to have a classic date for a fraction of the cost.
This upcoming Saturday, select theatres will be showing Ghostbusters: Afterlife, followed by Tom & Jerry on March 19 and Arctic Dogs on March 26.
You can buy your tickets ahead of time on Cineplex's website – however, you may want to double-check for participating theatres depending on which feel-good family favourite you're looking to see.
Participating theatres in Toronto include:
Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton and VIP, 2300 Yonge Street, Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP, 1025 The Queensway, Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale, 3401 Dufferin Street, Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan, 3555 Highway 7 West, Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga, 309 Rathburn Road West, Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Markham,179 Enterprise Boulevard, Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas, 22 Lebovic Avenue, Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Empress Walk, 5095 Yonge Street, Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall, 1800 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto
Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill and VIP,2081 Winston Park Drive, Toronto
Cineplex Family Favourites
Price: $2.99 per ticket
When: March 12, 19 & 26
Address: Participating Cineplex theatres.
Why You Need To Go: To see a movie at a fraction of the cost!