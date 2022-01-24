The Star Of 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' Was Just Fired For Alleged Misconduct
James Snyder played an adult Harry in the Broadway show.
James Snyder has been fired from the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child after allegations of misconduct were made a costar.
Diane Davis, who plays Ginny Potter, the wife of Snyder's Harry Potter, filed a complaint about Snyder on November 19, just days after the show reopened following the COVID-19 shutdown on Broadway.
"Immediately upon receiving this complaint, the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion," producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child said in a statement, as reported by Playbill.
The investigation has now concluded and producers terminated Snyder's contract on Sunday after his two-month suspension, the Associated Press reports. Details of the complaint were not immediately available.
"We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child [...] We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported," said the producers.
Davis has also taken a voluntary leave of absence from her role with no expected return date.
Both actors joined the cast of the hit Broadway show in 2019. The show went on hiatus during COVID-19 and came back as a shortened, one-part show, a departure from the two-part show Broadway-goers were used to.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up the story 19 years after the book series ends, and it's well known for bringing the wizarding world to life through spectacular onstage practical effects.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child | YouTube
"19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry," the show's description reads.
"Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance."
The producers have not announced who will be recast for the role of Harry Potter; however, the show's website now names Steve Haggard as playing the character.
Snyder has not addressed the allegations on his social media pages to date.