The ROM Is Getting Free Admission To Some Galleries & Live Performances This Summer
You can explore parts of the museum without spending a dime!
Leave your wallet behind, because the Royal Ontario Museum has just announced that it will be welcoming guests to certain areas for free this summer.
The entire main floor of the ROM will be free to access starting June 9 until September 25. You'll be able to explore nearly 80,000 square feet comprised of galleries, exhibits, public spaces, and more without blowing your budget.
The goal of the initiative is to "re-connect people with culture" again appeal to a new generation of visitors. The free areas include the ROM’s suite of Asian Galleries, the two temporary exhibitions #MyPandemicStory and Unmasking the Pandemic: From Personal Protection to Personal Expression, and the Daphne Cockwell Gallery, which is dedicated to First People’s art and culture.
You'll also be able to view the new Kore 670 display, which features a beautiful sculpture on loan from Greece. On top of the free admission, you can see live musical performances which will be happening throughout the summer. A pop-up coffee station will be onsite so you can grab a drink while you enjoy the shows.
The ROM has more exciting plans for the summer, including a Fantastic Beasts exhibit that will sweep you away to the wizarding world.
You can explore more of the museum without spending money during the Third Tuesday Nights Free events which happen monthly.
If you're looking for something fun to do this season but don't want to break the bank, then the ROM's free main floor event is a good activity to check out. You'll still need a ticket to get in, and timed tickets can be booked online or onsite.
ROM Free Main Floor
Price: Free
When: June 9 to September 25, 2022
Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy the entire main floor of the museum for free this summer.
