The ROM Is Bringing Back Free Nights At The Museum For The First Time In 2 Years
They'll be happening once a month.
Leave your wallet behind, because one of Toronto's popular attractions is offering free admission on select nights, and you can enjoy yourself without spending a dime.
The Royal Ontario Museum is officially bringing back its Third Tuesday Nights Free event starting April 19. The offer is open to everyone and takes place, as the name suggests, on the third Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The last time the museum hosted free admission nights was back in February 2020 before it closed due to the pandemic. Now, you'll finally be able to take part in the event once more.
The free nights include access to all galleries as well as the two special exhibitions that are on right now: Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Great Whales: Up Close and Personal.
You'll still need to get a timed ticket as capacity is limited, so be sure to book in advance. If you're a student, you can enjoy free general admission all day on Tuesdays. To book a spot, you can go onto the website and select "3rd Tuesday Nights Free" at checkout.
The ROM is also getting an exciting new attraction that will sweep you away to the wizarding world. Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Natureexhibit is opening on June 11, and it explores the ties between mythical creatures and real-world animals. Tickets for this exhibit will go on sale in May.
If you're looking for a fun Tuesday adventure that won't break the bank, then the ROM's free admission nights are worth checking out.
Third Tuesday Nights Free at the ROM
Price: Free
When: Third Tuesday of every month from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The ROM is bringing back its free admission on select nights so you can explore the museum without spending money.
