These Toronto Museums Are Now Totally Free For Everyone Who Visits & Here's Where
They'll be free all year round!
If you're a total history buff but haven't had the time to check out all of Toronto's history museums, well, here's some good news that won't get old.
As of Sunday, May 1, Toronto History Museums offers free general admission to each and every one of its 10 sites. They will be offering zero-dollar entry permanently so that everyone can have the chance to check out Toronto's "cultural heritage and spaces", the press release reads.
Even though general admission will be free, the City noted that some exhibits and events at any of these museums may have an additional charge.
"The City of Toronto acknowledges its rich past and supports the preservation of the city's history. The city's heritage continues to remind us of how Toronto has evolved into a diverse community. Remembering our past helps to shape our future," Mayor John Tory said, as he dubbed May 2022 "Museums Month" for the 6ix.
Per the release, Toronto History Museums shared that they are committed to "dismantling museums' ongoing colonial legacies and working towards fostering reconciliation and healing" and are also "working to highlight stories that advance reconciliation, anti-racism and anti-oppression."
Throughout "Museums Month", Toronto History Museums will be running a variety of showcases and programs for visitors to check out.
There will be a farmer's market at Montgomery's Inn every Wednesday in May, site tours as part of Doors Open Toronto, and the Toronto Biennial of Art at Fort York National Historic Site where a video installation called DISH DANCES will display "a centuries-old Indigenous concept and treaty revolving around the co-governance of land between different Nations" up until June 30, just to name a few.
So, which historical sites and museums can you now hit up for free?
- Colborne Lodge at 11 Colborne Lodge Dr.
- Fort York National Historic Site at 250 Fort York Blvd.
- Gibson House Museum at 5172 Yonge St.
- Mackenzie House at 82 Bond St.
- Market Gallery at 95 Front St. E.
- Montgomery's Inn at 4709 Dundas St. W.
- Scarborough Museum at 1007 Brimley Rd.
- Spadina Museum at 285 Spadina Rd.
- Todmorden Mills at 67 Pottery Rd.
- Zion Schoolhouse at 1091 Finch Ave. E.